" Sea Lion " introduces the first-ever available hybrid powertrain for Kia's flagship SUV

Sea Lion Campaign signals a new era for the Telluride with a rating of an EPA-estimated 35 mpg combined and a total driving range of 637 miles1 on the EX FWD trim

IRVINE, Calif., March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On air now is the second installment of the creative campaign for the all-new 2027 Kia Telluride SUV. As the first hybrid vehicle to be assembled in the state of Georgia, the second-generation Telluride combines confident performance and acceleration with outstanding efficiency and segment up comfort and convenience.

CREATIVE CAMPAIGN FOR THE ALL-NEW 2027 KIA TELLURIDE SHOWCASES THE SUVs AVAILABLE TURBO-HYBRID POWERTRAIN

"Sea Lion" follows a family's journey to make a child's dream come true. Cuddling his favorite stuffie in the Telluride Turbo-Hybrid's spacious second row, they begin a long road trip that spans across a valley, over mountains, and ends on a rocky coastline. The family exits their Telluride and walks to where young sea lions lounge in the sun. Overcome with joy, the young boy sets his plushie down next to its real-life likeness and takes a step back. The curious sea lion slides up to the stuffed animal and cuddles with it, warming the hearts of our family.

"With turbo-hybrid power and up to 637 miles of total driving range on the EX FWD-trim, not to mention more room and bold new styling, we are thrilled to bring the first ever Telluride Turbo-Hybrid to our customers," said Russell Wager, vice president, marketing, Kia America. "The Telluride Turbo-Hybrid offers all the things people love about Telluride – the boxy profile; the class above interior; and three row capability – and this creative campaign illustrates how the Telluride Turbo-Hybrid will seamlessly fit into their lives and allow them to do more each and every day."

With greater overall length, more cargo space and interior roominess than the previous generation, along with a sanctuary-like cabin outfitted with features and materials typically found in luxury SUVs, the second-generation Telluride arrived standard with a turbocharged powertrain and is now available with a turbocharged hybrid powertrain with up to 329 horsepower and has a rating of an EPA-estimated 35 MPG combined2 for the EX FWD. Thoughtful features abound. Available full LED Ground Lighting and a new Ground View Monitor3 (X-Pro trim exclusive), standard wireless Apple CarPlay4 and Android Auto5 across every trim level, along with a host of new convenience and technology features, set a new benchmark.

The 360-degree campaign, which began with the spot "Horse Herder" consists of TV, CTV, paid social, paid digital lifestyle, out-of-home and owner channel components. Broadcast elements include :30s & :60s broadcast spots and :15s & :06s cut downs that highlight specific elements of Telluride including the X-Pro design and Hybrid powertrain; the available improved 9.1" ground clearance; and available front recovery hooks6.

Offered in LX, S, EX, SX and SX-Prestige trims, as well as stylish X-Line and capable X-Pro trims, the 2027 Telluride is now available in showrooms, with the Telluride Turbo Hybrid expected to arrive in showrooms over the next few weeks.

Kia America – about us

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys. Kia is recognized as one of the TIME World's Most Sustainable Companies of 2025. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and WNBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and electric vehicles sold through a network of nearly 800 dealers in the U.S., including several SUVs proudly assembled in America*.

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* Select trims of the 2025 all-electric EV6 and EV9 all-electric three-row SUV, Sportage (excludes Hybrid and Plug-in Hvbrid models), Sorento (excludes Hybrid and Plug-in Hvbrid models), and Telluride are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

1 Based on range listed at fueleconomy.gov, which cautions that range assumes a full tank and 100% of fuel in tank will be used before refueling. Actual range will vary with options, driving conditions, driving habits and your vehicle's condition. Kia recommends that you refuel as soon as possible after the low fuel warning light illuminates or sooner.

2 Based on EPA estimates. Actual mileage will vary with options, driving conditions, driving habits, and your vehicle's condition. For more information, please see www.fueleconomy.gov.

3 Ground View Monitor (GVM) does not display live video and is not a substitute for safe driving. GVM may not display all objects beneath the vehicle. Always drive safely and use caution.

4 Apple CarPlay runs on smartphone cellular data service. Normal data rates apply. Apple and CarPlay are trademarks of Apple, Inc.

5 Android Auto vehicle user interface is a product of Google and its terms and privacy statements apply. Requires the Android Auto app on Google Play store and an Android compatible smartphone running Android 5.0 Lollipop or higher. Data plan rates apply. Android, Android Auto, and Google Play are trademarks of Google LLC.

6 Requires additional equipment. See Owner's Manual for instructions. Always use caution when using recovery hooks.

SOURCE Kia America