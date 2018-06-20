Creative Students and Graduates Have Opportunity to Win £30,000 in SBID and BE OPEN 'Designed for Business' Competition

The initiative is a joint project between the Society for British & International Design (SBID), and BE OPEN, the humanitarian think tank founded by international philanthropist and entrepreneur Elena Baturina.

Graduates from four different disciplines: Interior Design, Decoration, Fashion, Art & Design are now invited to submit their entries for 'Designed for Business' - the life-changing competition that will showcase and nurture emerging talent, as well as provide an essential link between creative academia and the business community.

With the support of leading names from across the world of art, design, interiors and fashion, judges will present the overall winner with a cash prize of £30,000. In addition, winners from each category will receive £1,000.

Category winners will be announced on October 29th, 2018, with the overall winner selected from all entries to be announced at a glittering awards ceremony in London the following month.

Students have until Friday 31st of August to submit their entry through the competition webpage. They are also invited to nominate their Course Leader for the Visionary Tutor 2018 award.

SBID founder Dr Vanessa Brady OBE, says: "We are delighted to launch this competition for the benefit of universities, students and support of industry members. SBID recognises the time, research and financial cost invested in esteemed university education. The outcome of this competition is aimed at increasing the opportunity to gain employment from the most prestigious, innovative and creative companies from local, national and global communities - including both well-established and start-up organisations. As a core value SBID and BE OPEN strongly believe in highlighting student activities and the potential the experience brings."

BE OPEN founder Elena Baturina, says: "We are honoured to collaborate with SBID on such an important project. BE OPEN's ethos is about supporting people and ideas that can change lives for the better. We strongly believe in the potential of the young, creative generation, their ability to look at the world with fresh eyes and find solutions no one has ever found before. That is why it is vital to give them the support they need to bring their ideas to fruition - and that is what we are happy to do."

SOURCE BE OPEN Foundation