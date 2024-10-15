CREME OF NATURE® ANNOUNCES KEKE PALMER AS CHIEF BRAND OFFICER

Award-Winning Entertainer Joins Black-Founded Hair Care Brand to Elevate Their Mission to Deliver High-Quality Hair Care for All Curls & Coils

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Creme of Nature®, a leader in textured hair care products, is thrilled to announce Emmy award-winning actress, singer, songwriter, producer, and television host Keke Palmer as their first-ever Chief Brand Officer. In this role, Keke will not only serve as an on-camera model and spokesperson, but she will work closely with the Creme of Nature team to help shape their product lines, consult behind-the-scenes on product innovation, advise on packaging evolution, and share product demos. Keke will also influence brand direction, marketing, and storytelling to help curate campaigns that will authentically engage the multicultural community and reinvigorate the Creme of Nature brand ethos.

Creme of Nature Chief Brand Officer Keke Palmer

"What really stood out to me about Creme of Nature is their commitment to celebrating Black beauty. From the start, they've been crafting effective, high-quality products that really cater to our unique hair textures and needs," said Keke Palmer. "This partnership means so much more than just being an ambassador or face of the brand, but more importantly, I get to have a voice in shaping the future of a company that truly cares about the same things I do – authenticity, representation, and natural beauty. I am equally passionate about ensuring that we continue to create products that resonate with our community and celebrate the diversity of textured hair."

"As a Black-founded brand, it was important for us to collaborate with someone who truly understands and embraces her natural hair, and embodies the values we stand for. Creme of Nature was founded in Chicago, so Keke, a Chicago native, brings a genuine and relatable perspective – her deep connection to her roots, along with her insights and expertise, will help us better meet the needs of our customers," said Chandra Coleman, Head of Marketing for Creme of Nature. "Throughout Keke's remarkable professional career and personal life, she's demonstrated her authentic self, in line with our brand ethos. We believe that with Keke on board, we can continue to grow and make a meaningful difference in the hair care industry."

Keke will be featured throughout Creme of Nature's social and digital media campaigns, in-store displays, and national advertising, and will make live appearances on behalf of the brand starting later this year. To learn more about the partnership, as well as the latest launches and initiatives from Creme of Nature, please visit www.cremeofnature.com .

About Creme of Nature:

Born in 1976 on the South Side of Chicago, Creme of Nature® is a Black-founded and Black-led brand offering a full assortment of proven, high-quality hair products for Care, Styling, and Color designed specifically for coily, curly, and wavy hair. For over 45 years, the brand continues to be a trusted name for those seeking effective and nurturing hair care products. For more information, follow @cremeofnature on Instagram and Facebook, @cremeofnatureofficial on TikTok and YouTube, and visit www.cremeofnature.com .

About Keke Palmer:

After rising to prominence through her breakout role in "Akeelah and the Bee" at age 12, Keke Palmer has gone on to star in over 25 films and 30 TV shows. Keke has broken barriers from a young age, becoming the youngest actress ever to receive a SAG Award nomination in a lead actor category for her work in "The Wool Cap" at the age of 10, the youngest and first Black Cinderella in Rodgers and Hammerstein's iconic musical, "Cinderella," on Broadway, the first Black woman to star as Marty in the Emmy-nominated TV movie version of "Grease Live!," the youngest talk show host in history, and the first Black woman to be nominated for and win an Emmy for 'Outstanding Game Show Host' for NBC's "Password."

