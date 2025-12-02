Cresta Automation Discovery Provides a Blueprint for Where and How to Deploy AI Agents

New capabilities uncover which conversations to automate and how to design AI Agents to get the job done

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cresta , the leading customer experience AI platform for human and AI agents, launched Automation Discovery , a powerful new solution that pinpoints exactly which common customer conversations to automate with AI Agents, and how to do so. With Cresta Automation Discovery, businesses prioritize AI Agent deployments with confidence, reduce time-to-value, and lay out a clear roadmap for what to automate and how.

"One of the biggest hurdles in building enterprise-grade customer-facing AI agents is deciding which use cases to automate, how to do it, and how to keep those agents aligned as the business changes," said Cresta CEO Ping Wu. "Those answers are hidden in plain sight: in the daily human conversations across the contact center. Today, we're making those insights actionable, so businesses know precisely what to automate and how to build AI Agents that succeed from day one."

Automation Discovery combines analytics from real conversation data on volume, complexity, and resolution into a clear automation readiness score for each conversation type, alongside projected ROI. The solution maps conversation flows, highlights successful paths and common deviations, and even generates workflow prompts to get companies started on automating with AI Agents.

Automation Discovery includes:

Conversation Flow Mapping: Cresta automatically maps the "happy path" of a conversation, and highlights common deviations, phases, entry/exit conditions, and branching points. This gives a clear picture of flow structure and complexity in order to identify automation opportunities.

Automation Readiness Score: The solution generates a single readiness score that combines conversation volume, flow complexity, and resolution rate. This provides an evidence-based recommendation of which conversations to prioritize for automation to maximize ROI and customer satisfaction.

The solution generates a single readiness score that combines conversation volume, flow complexity, and resolution rate. This provides an evidence-based recommendation of which conversations to prioritize for automation to maximize ROI and customer satisfaction. AI Analyst-Powered Exploration: Cresta enables users to run queries and reports on specific subsets of conversations and flows. This lets businesses understand their conversations on a deeper level, so they can automate with confidence.

Automation Discovery lets businesses clearly see and evaluate opportunities to deploy AI Agents across their conversations, so they can spend less time testing and focus on improving the customer experience.

Wu added, "By opening up the black box of conversation data, we're making it easier than ever for businesses to get automation right the first time, so they can reap the full benefits of the hybrid workforce of the future."

About Cresta

Cresta unlocks the true potential of the contact center, turning every customer conversation into a competitive advantage. Combining the best of AI and human intelligence, Cresta improves the customer experience and powers revenue and efficiency gains across every channel. The platform transforms contact centers with AI agents, AI-augmented human agent assistance, and comprehensive insights, coaching, and quality management. Companies like Alaska Airlines, Cox Communications, and Intuit use Cresta to power world-class customer experiences every day. Learn more at Cresta.com .

