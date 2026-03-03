Forbes Names Cresta One of America's Best Startup Employers of 2026

This marks the third straight year Cresta has been named to the list, climbing the rankings year over year.

SUNNYVALE, Calif., March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cresta, the unified customer experience AI platform for human and AI agents, has been recognized as one of America's Best Startup Employers of 2026 by Forbes. View the award list on the Forbes website.

Cresta ranked #58 overall out of 500 companies listed, and #21 in its category, climbing year-over-year from #154 in 2025 and #346 in 2024.

Forbes ranked Cresta as one of America's Best Startup Employers of 2026 for the third year in a row.

"It's a true honor to be named one of America's best startup employers by Forbes," said Ping Wu, CEO of Cresta. "At the end of the day, a company is just a collection of people working toward a common mission, and it is the vision and talent of the incredible human beings who make up Cresta that make it such a special place to work."

America's Best Startup Employers 2026 identified the top performing startups in the United States by gathering more than 7 million data points from over 20,000 eligible companies. More than 2500 companies qualified for in-depth analysis. In the end, only 500 companies were included in the ranking. Each employer's final evaluation was based on three key criteria: Employer Reputation, Employee Satisfaction, and Company Growth.

Wu added, "Cresta is hiring across all functions. Come join us and help us build a once-in-a-generation AI platform."

Check out Cresta's open roles and apply here.

About Cresta:

Cresta unlocks the true potential of the contact center, turning every customer conversation into a competitive advantage. Combining the best of AI and human intelligence, Cresta improves the customer experience and powers revenue and efficiency gains across every channel. The platform transforms contact centers with AI agents, AI-augmented human agent assistance, and comprehensive insights, coaching, and quality management. Companies like Alaska Airlines, Cox Communications, and Intuit use Cresta to power world-class customer experiences every day. Learn more at Cresta.com .

SOURCE Cresta