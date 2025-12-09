Cresta Launches Agent Operations Center to Manage the Human-AI Hybrid Workforce for the Customer Experience

Businesses can now oversee and guide every customer interaction in real time, creating a new role in the customer experience center: the AI Supervisor.

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cresta , the leading customer experience AI platform for human and AI agents, launched the Agent Operations Center, a first-of-its-kind unified command hub for all conversations in the contact center – both human and AI-led. The Agent Operations Center empowers supervisors with real-time visibility and instant intervention tools, so enterprises can deliver service that's accurate, compliant, and consistently on brand.

"As AI agents handle more and more customer interactions, businesses need visibility and control in order to scale automation while still ensuring a world-class customer experience," said Cresta CEO Ping Wu. "The Agent Operations Center unlocks deeper automation opportunities for the enterprise, and puts greater control in their hands, so they can take advantage of AI-driven efficiencies, all with human experts at the wheel."

The Agent Operations Center creates a new role for AI Supervisors, human experts who can guide or jump into AI Agent conversations when needed, resolving issues quickly and improving customer satisfaction.

"We're super excited about the Agent Operations Center," said Philip Kolterman, CIO of Brinks Home. "We think human-in-the-loop is the future of the contact center. I think we'll look back and say this is where we first talked about that."

The Agent Operations Center includes the following capabilities:

Supervision: Agent Operations Center lets supervisors monitor sensitive or high-stakes conversations in real time, ensuring safety, compliance, and a consistent customer experience. The system alerts supervisors to scenarios that carry higher risk or require nuanced handling, such as payment disputes, emotionally charged conversations, or potential compliance issues. Supervisors can view multiple live interactions at once, observing sentiment, behavior, and context, and decide if, when, and how to jump in.

Guidance: The solution enables agents (human or AI) to request real-time support from a supervisor when they need outside judgment to proceed confidently or accurately. Supervisors can then respond by communicating directly to the customer through the AI agent (via direct message), or by instructing the agent on what action to take, without disrupting the customer's experience.

Forced Handoff: When a supervisor or specialist needs to take over a conversation, Forced Handoff ensures a smooth transition between an AI agent and a human without disrupting the customer journey. Supervisors can instantly transfer a live conversation with no disruption in the experience, and without the customer needing to repeat themselves.

By seamlessly enabling collaboration across conversations, the Agent Operations Center builds a symbiotic relationship between humans and AI in one cohesive workforce.

Wu added, "Agent Operations Center redefines the way humans and AI work together in the customer experience center. With a central hub for experts to oversee both human and AI agents, businesses can deliver consistent, high-quality customer experiences with confidence."

About Cresta

Cresta unlocks the true potential of the contact center, turning every customer conversation into a competitive advantage. Combining the best of AI and human intelligence, Cresta improves the customer experience and powers revenue and efficiency gains across every channel. The platform transforms contact centers with AI agents, AI-augmented human agent assistance, and comprehensive insights, coaching, and quality management. Companies like Alaska Airlines, Cox Communications, and Intuit use Cresta to power world-class customer experiences every day. Learn more at Cresta.com .

