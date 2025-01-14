Cresta Becomes First Contact Center AI Provider to Achieve ISO/IEC 42001 Certification

The certification validates the company's commitment to the development of responsible, human-in-the-loop AI

PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cresta , the leading contact center AI platform for human and virtual agents, today announced it is the first contact center AI provider to secure the ISO/IEC 42001 certification – an international standard designed to provide organizations with specific guidelines when developing, implementing, and maintaining Artificial Intelligence Management Systems (AIMS).

As a provider of cutting-edge innovation in generative AI technology, Cresta remains committed to the development of AI in a responsible, ethical, and transparent manner. With AI technology advancing at a staggering rate, standards such as the ISO/IEC 42001 provide organizations with confidence that their AI systems and data are effectively managed, maintained, and safeguarded.

This independent certification not only affirms Cresta's dedication to protecting and securing customer data, it also validates the four pillars of Cresta's current responsible AI framework:

Fairness: Cresta models must remain unbiased and be trained on large and diverse datasets. Models can be further refined and customized using customer proprietary data.

Cresta models must remain unbiased and be trained on large and diverse datasets. Models can be further refined and customized using customer proprietary data. Transparency: The purpose, capabilities, limitations, and potential risks of Cresta's AI systems are clearly documented as they continue to evolve.

The purpose, capabilities, limitations, and potential risks of Cresta's AI systems are clearly documented as they continue to evolve. Privacy & Ethics: The Cresta platform does not make recommendations or predictions based on sensitive or personal information, such as medical or financial data.

The Cresta platform does not make recommendations or predictions based on sensitive or personal information, such as medical or financial data. Quality Optimization & Risk Mitigation: Cresta assures high quality and low risk by adopting data-driven design, staged deployment, human-in-the-loop quality assurance and optimization, guardrail implementation, and continued innovation.

The stringent requirements of ISO/IEC 42001 have been recognized as critical in the evolving AI regulatory landscape, including through the Standard's inclusion in the Colorado AI Act .

"We believe that security is paramount, especially as AI adoption accelerates in contact centers," said Robert Kugler, Head of Security, IT, and Compliance at Cresta. "The rapid rise of AI agents has opened the door to concerns around transparency and responsibility – providers can only reassure customers if they possess a deep understanding of the stringent requirements outlined in these certifications. While working closely with our customers, we're obligated to safeguard their data, and this independent validation recognizes the strict processes and procedures we've put in place at Cresta to ensure customer data is protected."

To become ISO/IEC 42001 compliant, a certification body that is either nationally or internationally accredited must conduct an extensive audit. To achieve this certification, Cresta partnered with Sensiba, a Top-75 U.S. accounting and advisory firm, and leader in cybersecurity and compliance services, to conduct an assessment of Cresta's security posture and the company's ethical, operational, and documentation practices.

Cresta's achievement of the ISO/IEC 42001 certification builds upon a number of other certifications and compliance frameworks achieved or followed by the company, including:

Security SOC 2 Type II ISO/IEC 27001:2013 ISO/IEC 27701:2019 PCI-DSS United States Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996 (HIPAA) TISAX

Privacy California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) / California Privacy Rights Act (CPRA) European General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR)



Additionally, the news follows Cresta's recent $125M Series D round of financing, which will be used to rapidly develop the next generation of virtual agents.

To learn more about Cresta's approach to security and data privacy, please visit https://cresta.com/trust/ .

About Cresta:

Cresta is on a mission to turn every customer conversation into a competitive advantage by unlocking the true potential of the contact center. Cresta's platform combines the best of AI and human intelligence to help contact centers discover customer insights and behavioral best practices, automate conversations and inefficient processes, and empower every team member to work smarter and faster. Powering customer experiences for companies like Cox Communications, Hilton, and CarMax, Cresta helps turn every conversation into an opportunity. Follow our blog and connect with us on LinkedIn and X .

