Cresta Launches Knowledge Agent: an Agentic Assistant Delivering Proactive Intelligence to Contact Center Workers

Knowledge Agent eliminates guesswork, improves employee satisfaction, and increases first call resolution.

SUNNYVALE, Calif., March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cresta, the unified customer experience AI platform for human and AI agents, today announced the launch of Cresta Knowledge Agent, an AI assistant that works alongside human agents delivering precise answers in real time without the need for human prompting.

"Contact center agents have a hard job. They're constantly juggling multiple tools to find the information they need, all while speaking to the customer at the same time," said Ping Wu, CEO of Cresta. "Knowledge Agent is a second brain for contact center agents. It hears what they hear and sees what they see, handling all of the searching for them and giving them the answers they need, right when they need them."

Knowledge Agent connects what's being said with what's happening on screen, incorporating real-time browser context like account status, order history, and loyalty tier to deliver precise answers and link to relevant sources in real-time. Working proactively alongside the human agent, Knowledge Agent eliminates searching and guesswork during live customer conversations, improving employee satisfaction, increasing first call resolution, and shortening new agent ramp time.

Knowledge Agent's capabilities include:

Persistent, browser-based user experience: Knowledge Agent operates in a browser sidebar and travels with the agent across tabs (e.g., moving from a CRM to a billing tool), ensuring knowledge is always within reach in an agent's primary workflow.

Knowledge Agent operates in a browser sidebar and travels with the agent across tabs (e.g., moving from a CRM to a billing tool), ensuring knowledge is always within reach in an agent's primary workflow. Proactive problem solving, listening in the background: Knowledge Agent doesn't wait to be prompted. Through ambient listening within the browser, it identifies the right moments to provide knowledge from live audio in real time. It then proactively supplies precise answers and cited knowledge sources, allowing agents to stay focused on the customer instead of typing into a search bar.

Knowledge Agent doesn't wait to be prompted. Through ambient listening within the browser, it identifies the right moments to provide knowledge from live audio in real time. It then proactively supplies precise answers and cited knowledge sources, allowing agents to stay focused on the customer instead of typing into a search bar. Unified conversation and on-screen context: Knowledge Agent leverages Context Fields to read specific data points on the human agent's screen, such as a customer's loyalty tier, booking class, or account status, to tailor every response to the specific customer. By making additional customer-specific data points readily available, Knowledge Agent unlocks more tailored answers in complex situations. This new level of context dramatically expands the value of real-time knowledge, replacing general articles and FAQs with precise answers that solve the particular customer's needs.

As enterprises grapple with fragmented data across dozens of tools and browser tabs, Cresta Knowledge Agent solves the toggle-tax: the lost productivity and mental fatigue caused by constantly switching between CRMs, internal knowledge articles, and help desk tools.

Knowledge Agent is the first in a series of next generation agentic assistants that will transform every aspect of human work in the contact center.

Wu added, "With Knowledge Agent, generalists can handle a wider range of issues without transferring the customer or putting them on hold. And without the need to multi-task to find the information they need, they can focus on what they do best: serving the customer."

Learn more about Knowledge Agent.

About Cresta:

Cresta unlocks the true potential of the contact center, turning every customer conversation into a competitive advantage. Combining the best of AI and human intelligence, Cresta improves the customer experience and powers revenue and efficiency gains across every channel. The platform transforms contact centers with AI agents, AI-augmented human agent assistance, and comprehensive insights, coaching, and quality management. Companies like United Airlines, Cox Communications, and NRG use Cresta to power world-class customer experiences every day. Learn more at Cresta.com.

SOURCE Cresta