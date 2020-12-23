Cresta Launches Real-Time Intelligence For Customer Service

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cresta , the real-time optimization platform for customer conversations, today announced the launch of Cresta for Customer Service, designed to enable customer care teams to deliver more personalized customer experiences.

Cresta's real-time AI coaching solution is for companies seeking to deliver the best possible service and support experience to their customers. Cresta's AI continuously learns top-performing service behaviors and puts those insights into action with real-time assistance and personalized coaching, resulting in more efficient operations, improved capacity and a better customer experience.

This results-driven approach has proven highly effective, with many customers seeing more than a 15% faster handle time, 19% better CSAT scores, and millions of dollars in cost savings and new revenue opportunities.

Cresta for Customer Service applies the same outcome-based approach that makes its Sales solution so powerful, whereby leaders can simply select the metrics that matter to their business, such as CSAT, NPS, AHT, and First Call Resolution (FCR), and Cresta optimizes the rest.

"Companies today understand that every interaction counts, and going beyond the initial sale to deliver a stellar customer experience is paramount to building loyal customers," said Zayd Enam, co-founder and CEO of Cresta. "Our team worked closely with innovative customer care and support teams to uncover the biggest challenges faced by agent-assisted customer service representatives and built Cresta for Customer Service."

As teams interact with customers, Cresta's Expertise Engine constantly observes and identifies top-performing customer service behaviors. From here, agents can address the common customer issues easily, quickly and effectively, with empathy-based customer interactions, faster responses to customers' questions, fewer uncertainties about compliance and regulatory policies and coaching tools and dashboards - all proven to drive real results.

EarthLink's technical support staff, which benefits from the use of Cresta coaching, was recently ranked #1 in customer satisfaction by HighSpeedInternet.com, beating companies like Verizon and AT&T.

"Stay-at-home orders during the pandemic have led to a significant increase in residential internet use," said Michael Toplisek, President, Earthlink. "Many of our customers have transitioned to a work-from-home situation for the first time and are entirely dependent on a reliable internet connection - and this need will continue to grow as students across the country opt in to online schooling. We selected Cresta after a review of AI software because of the ability to provide coaching real-time in the moment, which ensures that our customers are receiving the exemplary service and reliability that they've come to expect from EarthLink, even during this time of unprecedented need, and to help us provide the best possible service well into the future."

Cresta for Customer Service is available today. Learn more at www.cresta.com/solutions/customer-service .

About Cresta:

Cresta makes business radically more productive by using AI to help teams unlock their full potential. Cresta brings together industry-leading AI experts, decades of contact center and sales expertise, proven leadership, and top-tier investors including Andreessen Horowitz and Greylock Partners to transform contact center performance. For more information, please visit www.cresta.com.

