Cresta Named a Strong Performer in Conversational Intelligence for Customer Service in Independent Analyst Evaluation

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --  Cresta, a leading provider of Generative AI for intelligent contact centers, today announced it has been named a 'Strong Performer' in The Forrester Wave™: Conversational Intelligence for Customer Support, Q3 2023.

The Forrester Wave evaluated 11 companies across 32 criteria. Per the report "The Forrester Wave" evaluation highlights Leaders, Strong Performers, Contenders, and Challengers. It is an assessment of the top vendors in the market; it doesn't represent the entire vendor landscape.

The report states that "Cresta's strength in coaching is unparalleled. It offers market-leading capabilities for enabling supervisor-led coaching and ensuring high engagement for agent self-coaching. It also earned the strongest score in agent augmentation: Cresta excels at real-time guidance, offers market- leading tooling for guidance management, and has a comprehensive approach to generative AI." 

Within the Current Offering category, Forrester's evaluation gave Cresta the highest scores possible in the criteria of coaching, unified platform experience, and delivery model and integrations. Cresta also received the highest possible scores in the innovation and roadmap criteria within the Strategy category.

"We are honored to be recognized by Forrester as a strong performer in conversational intelligence for customer service. For us, it is a clear recognition of Cresta's continued product innovation and investment in our AI platform to help enterprises augment their agent and manager experiences through the use of generative AI," said Scott Kolman, Chief Marketing Officer, Cresta. "Our focus as a company is to help enterprises turn real-time insights into real-time actions that drive results."

About Cresta
Cresta makes every customer interaction excellent. Cresta turns real-time intelligence into real-time action to make the contact center smarter – and every agent and manager more productive. Powering customer experiences for companies like CarMax, Blue Nile, Intuit, and Porsche, Cresta is real-time AI for the real world.

