Cresta Named Rising Star Organization by CX Awards

PALO ALTO, Calif., March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cresta , a leading provider of generative AI for contact centers, has been named "Rising Star Organization" by the CX Awards . The CX Awards, organized by leading international news publication CX Today , is a global awards program that recognizes CX technology innovation and industry success.

Judging was based on an organization's ability to demonstrate innovation, improved experience, and execution. The panel of 16 judges included industry experts such as Megan Burns, Founder & Principal of Experience Enterprises, and Dan Miller, Lead Analyst at Opus Research.

Founded in 2017, Cresta's conversational intelligence platform harnesses generative AI to revolutionize how contact centers function – resulting in up to 50% less agent attrition and reducing new agent ramp time of up to two weeks. Cresta's platform also helps businesses unlock previously siloed revenue opportunities and build more meaningful relationships with their customers – resulting in a 20% increase in customer satisfaction. Cresta's AI-powered solutions include:

Cresta Agent Assist amplifies the best practices of top performers and applies them across the team, guiding agents in real time through customer conversations with coaching, assistance, and automation. With Cresta Agent Assist, human workers are empowered to be significantly more effective through automated note taking, real-time suggested responses, hints, and checklists.

amplifies the best practices of top performers and applies them across the team, guiding agents in real time through customer conversations with coaching, assistance, and automation. With Cresta Agent Assist, human workers are empowered to be significantly more effective through automated note taking, real-time suggested responses, hints, and checklists. Cresta Director helps managers better support and coach by providing insight into all agent conversations, creating personalized coaching plans, and automated scorecards. Cresta Director also automatically identifies coaching gaps and streamlines coaching under one easy-to-use interface.

helps managers better support and coach by providing insight into all agent conversations, creating personalized coaching plans, and automated scorecards. Cresta Director also automatically identifies coaching gaps and streamlines coaching under one easy-to-use interface. Cresta Insights empowers organizations to better understand customer trends, answer critical business questions, and uncover new unknowns to make faster, smarter decisions.

empowers organizations to better understand customer trends, answer critical business questions, and uncover new unknowns to make faster, smarter decisions. Cresta Virtual Agent chatbot helps businesses pinpoint specific behaviors within conversations, and automate conversations by leveraging Large Language Models (LLMs).

"Cresta's exceptional work and customer success in generative AI has helped push the category forward, and we are thrilled to see their accomplishments acknowledged at CX Awards 2024," said Charlie Mitchell, Senior Editor at CX Today and host of the awards.

"Cresta has innovated truly differentiated technologies that ensure every customer experience is excellent," said Ping Wu, CEO of Cresta. "We believe in using AI to upskill human workers and help businesses develop more meaningful relationships with their customers. This recognition from the CX Awards helps validate our work in the industry and further cements Cresta as an industry leader."

Cresta was honored on Thursday, February 29 at 4:00 PM GMT. To view the award ceremony, please visit: www.cxtoday.com/cxawards

About Cresta:

Cresta makes every customer interaction excellent. Cresta turns real-time intelligence into real-time action to make the contact center smarter – and every agent and manager more productive. Powering customer experiences for companies like CarMax, Vivint, Intuit, and Porsche, Cresta is real-time AI for the real world. Follow our blog and connect with us on LinkedIn and X .

About CX Awards:

Hosted by CX Today, the awards ceremony has become the beacon of recognition for companies and professionals pushing the envelope in the CX technology sphere.

The CX Awards 2024 is here for its fourth year and is bigger and better than ever before! Winners of the 2023 awards included Vonage, Calabrio, and UJET and more. Then, the ceremony included exclusive streams from our people winners, Jay Patel from Webex and Kimberley Wood from Ultimate. Yet, this year's event featured many more CX leaders, who shared their unique takes on the space.

