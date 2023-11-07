Cresta Raises Bar with New Generative AI Capabilities that drive efficiency and effectiveness in the contact center

Enhanced solutions empower contact center leaders to turn data-driven decisions into better customer outcomes with AI

PALO, ALTO, Calif., Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cresta , a leading provider of generative AI for intelligent contact centers, today announced new AI enhancements that provide contact center agents and leaders with advanced, intuitive capabilities to make data-driven decisions that drive more productive and effective customer interactions - a true game changer in AI accessibility.



The enhancements to Cresta Outcome Insights, Cresta Knowledge Assist, and Cresta Opera are powered by the latest advancements in Large Language Models and Generative AI, and represent a significant leap forward in how agents and leaders can utilize AI to elevate contact center operations. These new features are designed to revolutionize the way users engage with Cresta, delivering an unprecedented level of performance, insights, and productivity.

"Cresta is using the latest innovation in LLMs and Generative AI to ensure that contact center leaders are equipped with the tools and insights they need to help agents excel before, during and after each customer interaction," said Ping Wu, CEO of Cresta. "These new solutions demonstrate our commitment to helping contact center agents experience the full potential of AI to enhance their performance, seamlessly collaborate and receive personalized coaching tailored to their unique styles and skill sets."

Outcome Insights

When it comes to converting sales opportunities, preventing customer churn, or providing exceptional customer service, there are often a variety of specific agent behaviors that consistently lead to better results. In order to effectively prioritize and reinforce them, contact center leaders need a clear, data-driven understanding of which behaviors drive business outcomes and to what degree. Outcome Insights is a powerful diagnostic tool that identifies and quantifies the connection between behaviors and business outcomes like revenue, and provides an opportunity calculator that delivers clear direction to prioritize coaching efforts and measure their impact.

Notable enhancements include:

Greater personalization capabilities that allow leaders to drive outcomes with accuracy at both the team and individual level

Improvements to behavioral discovery including the ability to identify multiple behaviors working harmoniously for superior outcomes.

The ability to infer outcomes in scenarios where outcome data isn't available or can't be tied back to conversations due to data silos.

Generative Knowledge Assist

This first-of-a-kind feature ensures that agents proactively receive the exact answers and information they need throughout each customer conversation, without ever having to search for it. Cresta's generative AI models go beyond keywords to truly understand what customers are trying to accomplish, intelligently matching each scenario with underlying sources of information that are used to generate the ideal agent response in real-time. By proactively presenting answers in addition to articles, Generative Knowledge Assist empowers agents to solve customer issues and convert sales opportunities faster and more effectively.

Notable capabilities include:

Proactive question and answer extraction that uses real time conversation context to identify the right information and generate an exact response that links back to the source.

Advanced out-of-the-box connectors to popular systems, such as Sharepoint and Salesforce, that simplify and expedite integration and keep knowledge sources in sync.

The ability for agents to provide feedback to collect input on the quality of generated responses and content

Cresta Opera

Cresta Opera empowers contact center leaders to turn AI-driven insights into better agent performance by building customized LLM models for their business, even if they don't know AI or how to code. This intuitive, self-service AI command center can be used to build sophisticated rules that recognize behaviors and conversational cues that trigger actions across the contact center, powering personalized coaching, automated QA and compliance, and real-time agent assistance.

In this latest release, Cresta has taken self-service AI to the next level, offering Opera users a more sophisticated and flexible interface for creating rules and streamlining coaching & QA processes. These enhancements allow leaders to optimize their contact center operations with precision, ensuring that the entire organization is in tune and performing at its best.

Notable enhancements include:

An intuitive three step rule creation process and the ability to attach rules to scorecards to automate QA processes

Advanced behavioral logic and generative AI capabilities to create more powerful, nuanced rules that can be validated with A/B testing, simulations, and backtesting on historical conversations

Enhanced metadata capabilities to continuously push/pull data from third party systems that can be used to influence rules

Enhanced configuration options that empower users to finely tailor real-time agent coaching components, including guided workflows, checklists, and hints, for precise and contextually relevant guidance via Cresta's Agent Assist platform

"CX leaders are heavily focused on using AI to improve agent and customer experience, with nearly 75% planning to use generative AI alone by year's end. By applying AI to areas such as knowledge management and analytics, companies can see drastic improvements, including a 20% boost in revenue and 21% jump in customer satisfaction," said Robin Gareiss, CEO & Principal Analyst at Metrigy. "Though many providers have started adding generative AI to their portfolios this year, Cresta has been using it for several years. Its products are advanced in areas such as identifying agent behaviors, highlighting trends, delivering real-time agent guidance, automatically triggering escalation, and tracking adherence to rules—among other vital areas."

About Cresta

Cresta makes every customer interaction excellent. Cresta turns real-time intelligence into real-time action to make the contact center smarter – and every agent and manager more productive. Powering customer experiences for companies like CarMax, Intuit, and Porsche, Cresta is real-time AI for the real world.

