Cresta Receives 2023 CUSTOMER Magazine Product of the Year Award

PALO ALTO, Calif., March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cresta, a leading provider of Generative AI for the contact center, announced today that TMC , a global, integrated media company, has named the Cresta platform as a 2023 CUSTOMER Product of the Year Award winner.

Using the latest in natural language understanding (NLU) techniques, Cresta's Real-Time Intelligence Platform analyzes complex statements, emotions, sentiments and behaviors. This allows Cresta to gain a deeper understanding of customer conversations when compared to traditional call center AI tools. The result is that contact center managers and agents are provided with more impactful insights in real time.

"Meeting the needs of sales and service contact center customers has always been our top priority," said Scott Kolman, Cresta CMO. "Our generative AI platform helps contact centers improve both the customer and employee experience through enhanced engagement. It enables businesses to grow revenue and build deeper relationships with their customers while also managing operational costs. TMC's recognition helps validate our work in the call center space and cement Cresta as a leader in the space."

The 2023 CUSTOMER Product of the Year Award recognizes vendors that are advancing the call center, CRM and teleservices industries one solution at a time. The award highlights products which enable their clients to meet and exceed the expectations of their customers.

"On behalf of both TMC and CUSTOMER magazine, it is my pleasure to honor Cresta with a 2023 Product of the Year Award," said Rich Tehrani , CEO, TMC. "Its platform has proven deserving of this elite status and I look forward to continued innovation from Cresta in 2024 and beyond."

About Cresta

Cresta makes every customer interaction excellent. Cresta turns real-time intelligence into real-time action to make the contact center smarter – and every agent and manager more productive. Powering customer experiences for companies like CarMax, Blue Nile, Earthlink, Intuit, and Porsche, Cresta is real-time AI for the real world. To learn more about Cresta, visit www.cresta.com.

