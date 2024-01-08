Cresta Receives 2023 Future of Work Agent Experience Award

Cresta's Integrated Suite of Intelligent Products Recognized for Improving Customer Service

PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cresta announced today that TMC , a global, integrated media company, has honored Cresta's Integrated Suite of Intelligent Products with its 2023 Future of Work Agent Experience Award.

Cresta is creating a better working experience, with AI-powered capabilities that empower contact center agents and managers with tools and technology to augment everything they do – resulting in up to 50% less agent attrition and a reduction in new agent ramp time of up to two weeks. Cresta's suite of intelligent products effectively ease major pain points – allowing agents to be better prepared, trained, and equipped to handle customer requests efficiently. Cresta's AI-powered solutions include:

Cresta Agent Assist amplifies the best practices of top performers and applies them across the team, guiding agents in real-time through customer conversations with coaching, assistance, and automation. With Cresta Agent Assist, human workers are empowered to be significantly more effective through automated note taking, real-time suggested responses, hints, and checklists.

Cresta Director helps managers better support and coach by providing insight into agent conversations, creating personalized coaching plans, and automated scorecards. Cresta Director also automatically identifies coaching gaps and streamlines coaching under one easy-to-use interface.

Cresta Insights empowers organizations to better understand customer trends, answer critical business questions, and uncover new unknowns to make faster, smarter decisions.

Cresta Virtual Agent chatbot helps businesses pinpoint specific behaviors within conversations, and automate conversations by leveraging Large Language Models (LLMs).

"This recognition underscores our focus of empowering our customers and their agents with AI to make their businesses radically more productive," said Ping Wu, CEO of Cresta. "Receiving this award also serves as motivation to continue to invest in innovation and expertise as we continue to broaden our AI-powered offerings."

"I am honored to recognize Cresta with a 2023 Future of Work Agent Experience Award for its commitment to customer service by focusing on the agent experience," said Rich Tehrani , CEO, TMC. "In the opinion of our judges and editorial team, Cresta's Integrated Suite of Intelligent Products has proven to be among the best solutions across the diverse range of FoW offerings."

The winners of the 2023 Future of Work Solution of the Year will be featured on TMCnet.

For more information about TMC, please visit www.tmcnet.com .

About Cresta

Cresta makes every customer interaction excellent. Cresta turns real-time intelligence into real-time action to make the contact center smarter – and every agent and manager more productive. Powering customer experiences for companies like CarMax, Intuit, and Porsche, Cresta is real-time AI for the real world.

About TMC

Through our news and solutions-focused editorial platforms, live events, webinars, and online advertising, TMC provides global buyers with valuable insights for making informed technology purchase decisions and successfully navigating markets.

In turn, leading technology vendors rely on TMC, TMCnet and our family of sites and events for exceptional branding, thought leadership, and lead generation opportunities. Our live events, including the ITEXPO #TECHSUPERSHOW , offer unparalleled visibility and sales prospects for all participants. With our customized lead generation programs, including a turnkey webinar program, we consistently deliver a steady stream of leads that translate into sales opportunities and database growth.

In addition, display advertising on respected news sites and newsletters generates millions of impressions, bolstering brand reputations.

TMC offers a comprehensive 360-degree marketing solution, with services such as event and road show management, as well as expertly crafted content creation including blogs, press releases, articles, and marketing collateral. These efforts contribute to SEO, branding, and overall marketing success.

To discover more about how TMC can assist you in achieving your marketing goals through our events and online advertising, please visit www.tmcnet.com . Stay connected with us on Facebook , LinkedIn , and X by following @tmcnet.

SOURCE Cresta