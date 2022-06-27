Cresta recognized for Sales Readiness in Q2 2022 Now Tech: Sales Enablement Automation Report by Independent Research Firm

SAN FRANCISCO, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cresta, the leader in real-time intelligence and automation for contact centers, today announced it has been recognized in the Sales Readiness functionality segment in Forrester's Now Tech: Sales Enablement, Q2 2022 report . The report provides an overview of sales enablement automation solutions that help sales and marketing organizations improve business results, minimize sales costs and deliver meaningful buyer experiences.

According to Forrester, sales readiness solutions are designed to develop and improve seller and sales-manager competencies, and they enable each sales persona to prepare for, execute and follow-up on key buyer interactions successfully.

Forrester indicates that sales readiness solutions combine the presentation of high-performing behaviors, practice and coaching opportunities, and reinforcement using machine-learning and AI capabilities to deliver structured, targeted learning paths and certifications with performance feedback and other analytics for learners, managers and sales leaders. Cresta's powerful Real-Time Intelligence Engine adapts coaching and optimizes conversations to meet business needs providing versatile in-the-moment coaching, stops agent attrition and increases overall productivity.

Cresta's world-class AI platform provides real-time coaching and management solutions to transform sales and service productivity in contact centers. Customers using Cresta have seen sales increase by 10%, ramp time reduce by 2x, CSAT improve by 15%, and agents save 3-5 hours in repetitive tasks every week. CarMax , Blue Nile , Earthlink , Holiday Inn Club Vacations , Porsche , and Intuit are among the leading companies using Cresta to improve the productivity of their contact center operations.

"As brands increasingly embrace new technology to drive deeper connections with customers, artificial intelligence has become the most effective tool for sales teams to unlock their full potential and inform visibility into buyers' and sellers' activity," said Zayd Enam , CEO and co-founder of Cresta. "AI-driven, real-time intelligence empowers agents and managers alike to maximize productivity and increase sales. We believe this recognition is evidence of the key role that contact center AI plays in the success of modern business."

About Cresta

Cresta makes every customer interaction excellent. Cresta turns real-time intelligence into real-time action to make the contact center smarter – and every agent and manager more productive. Powering customer experiences for companies like CarMax, Blue Nile, Earthlink, Intuit, and Porsche, Cresta is real-time AI for the real world.

For more information, please visit: https://cresta.com .

Follow our blog and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

SOURCE Cresta