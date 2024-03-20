Cresta Wins 2024 Business Intelligence Group Artificial Intelligence Excellence Award

Cresta is recognized for delivering innovative knowledge management solutions to its customers

PALO ALTO, Calif., March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cresta , a leading provider of generative AI for contact centers, announced today that the Business Intelligence Group has named them a winner in the organizational knowledge management category of the Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards Program .

Cresta's integrated suite of intelligent products quickly layer into any contact center environment and seamlessly work with existing systems to help agents, managers, and leaders increase revenue by ensuring every customer experience is excellent. By analyzing complex statements, emotions, sentiments, and behaviors, Cresta's advanced AI platform provides agents with real-time answers and information so every customer request is handled effectively and efficiently. Cresta's AI-powered solutions include:

Cresta Agent Assist amplifies the best practices of top performers and applies them across the team, guiding agents in real time through customer conversations with coaching, assistance, and automation. With Cresta Agent Assist, human workers are empowered to be significantly more effective through automated note taking, real-time suggested responses, hints, and checklists.

helps managers better support and coach by providing insight into all agent conversations, creating personalized coaching plans, and automated scorecards. Cresta Director also automatically identifies coaching gaps and streamlines coaching under one easy-to-use interface. Cresta Conversational Intelligence which includes: Cresta Coach drives better business results and minimizes agent churn with AI-powered performance coaching. Cresta Coach discovers agent behaviors, connecting them to sales and resolution outcomes that pinpoint what really matters. The solution surfaces specific, targeted coaching actions for every agent, so supervisors can coach with increased confidence. Cresta Insights unlocks insights from every conversation. These AI-powered insights measure and improve team performance and customer experience. Cresta Quality Management turns QM from a resource-drain into a true performance driver with high-accuracy auto-scoring for compliance and performance. The solution empowers quality teams to spend less time manually grading, and more time coaching agents to provide exceptional customer experiences.

Cresta Virtual Agent chatbot helps businesses pinpoint specific behaviors within conversations, and automate conversations by leveraging Large Language Models (LLMs).

"Using generative AI, Cresta is building innovative technologies that reimagine how contact centers function," said Ping Wu, CEO of Cresta. "We're thrilled to be recognized by Business Intelligence Group as an industry innovator and plan to continue advancing AI-powered solutions that help empower human workers to work smarter and faster."

"We are truly honored to recognize Cresta with this prestigious award," stated Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer for the Business Intelligence Group. "The unwavering commitment of their team to excellence and their innovative AI applications have catapulted them to this remarkable achievement. Congratulations to the entire organization!"

Cresta makes every customer interaction excellent. Cresta turns real-time intelligence into real-time action to make the contact center smarter – and every agent and manager more productive. Powering customer experiences for companies like CarMax, Vivint, Intuit, and Porsche, Cresta is real-time AI for the real world. Follow our blog and connect with us on LinkedIn and X .

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs , these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

