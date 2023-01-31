Cresta Wins Five9 VoiceStream Innovation Partner of the Year Award

Cresta is recognized for enabling and delivering success in helping organizations reimagine their customer experiences in 2022

PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cresta , the leader in real-time intelligence for the contact center, has been named VoiceStream Innovation Partner of the Year by Five9 , a leading provider of the intelligent cloud contact center. The Five9 2022 Global Partner Awards recognize the achievements of the Five9 global ecosystem of channel partners, Systems Integrators, strategic alliance partners, and Independent Software Vendors (ISVs).

Cresta partners with Five9 to enable customers to utilize the power of AI real-time intelligence to help agents, managers, and leaders turn real-time insights into real-time actions to grow revenue and improve agent efficiency. Through the integration between Five9 and Cresta, Five9 customers can easily implement Cresta's advanced, AI-driven, real-time intelligence layer to increase the overall value from both solutions.

"We are excited to be recognized by Five9 as a partner of the year. It is a testament to how well our two companies work together and the combined value we bring to our customers," said Scott Kolman, CMO of Cresta. "Five9 continues to make real-time integration simple, reliable, and secure. Our partnership is essential to helping customers reimagine customer experiences and realize tangible business results."

Five9 brings the power of cloud innovation to more than 2,500 customers worldwide and facilitates billions of call minutes annually. The Five9 Intelligent Cloud Contact Center provides digital engagement, analytics, workflow automation, workforce optimization, and practical AI to create more human customer experiences, engage and empower agents, and deliver tangible business results.

The growing Five9 partner ecosystem reflects the company's "build with" philosophy and the recognition that delivering customer engagement solutions of the future will require co-innovating with software and service providers that can extend Five9 capabilities, as well as its reach.

"At Five9, we recognize that our partners play a key role in delivering excellence," said Jake Butterbaugh, Senior Vice President, Global Partner Organization, Five9. "Our partnerships of all types and sizes are critical to our success. Moreover, our partnerships are critical to our mutual customers' successes, and our 2022 would not have been the same without Cresta. We congratulate and thank them, along with all our 2022 Five9 Global Partner Award winners, and look forward to many more reasons to celebrate in 2023."

To learn more about the Five9 2022 Global Partner Award winners, click here .

About Cresta

Cresta makes every customer interaction excellent. Cresta turns real-time intelligence into real-time action to make the contact center smarter – and every agent and manager more productive. Powering customer experiences for companies like CarMax, Blue Nile, Earthlink, Intuit, and Porsche, Cresta is real-time AI for the real world. To learn more about Cresta, visit www.cresta.com.

SOURCE Cresta