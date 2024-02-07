Cresta Wins Five9 VoiceStream Innovation Partner of the Year Award

Cresta recognized for helping organizations reimagine their customer service experiences in 2023

PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cresta , a leading provider of generative AI for contact centers, has been named VoiceStream Innovation Partner of the Year by Five9 , provider of the intelligent CX Platform, for the second straight year. The Five9 2023 Global Partner Awards recognize the achievements of the Five9 global ecosystem of channel partners, Systems Integrators, strategic alliance partners, and Independent Software Vendors (ISVs).

Five9 VoiceStream is a set of RESTful APIs that provide real time audio streams, CTI events, and metadata for agent-customer call interactions. Cresta's integration with Five9 VoiceStream allows customers to connect with the Five9 Virtual Contact Center, and easily implement Cresta's advanced, AI-driven, real-time intelligence layer, removing technical barriers and increasing value from both solutions.

"The Five9 platform helps us provide joint customers with a complete solution to their needs in a more effective way," said Scott Kolman, CMO of Cresta. "Five9 VoiceStream makes real-time integration effortless, reliable, and secure. This partnership is critical to helping our customers enhance engagement and secure positive business results."

Five9 brings the power of cloud innovation to more than 2500 customers worldwide and facilitates billions of call minutes annually. The Five9 Intelligent Cloud Contact Center provides digital engagement, analytics, workflow automation, workforce optimization, and practical AI to create more human customer experiences, engage and empower agents, and deliver tangible business results.

The growing Five9 partner ecosystem reflects the company's "build with" philosophy and the recognition that delivering customer engagement solutions of the future will require co-innovating with software and service providers that can extend Five9 capabilities, as well as its reach.

"At Five9, we recognize that our partners play a key role in delivering excellence," said Jake Butterbaugh, Senior Vice President, Global Partner Organization, Five9. "Partners like Cresta are critical since they bring conversational intelligence, real-time insights and capabilities to help drive our customers' success. Cresta is a key partner in our ecosystem, and we look forward to continuing to expand our relationship."

To learn more about the Five9 2023 Global Partner Award winners, click here .

About Cresta

Cresta makes every customer interaction excellent. Cresta turns real-time intelligence into real-time action to make the contact center smarter – and every agent and manager more productive. Powering customer experiences for companies like CarMax, Vivint, Intuit, and Porsche, Cresta is real-time AI for the real world. Follow our blog and connect with us on LinkedIn and X .

SOURCE Cresta