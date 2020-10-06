Cresta's AI Coaching Software Integrates with Amazon Connect to Provide Real-Time Performance Optimization of Sales and Support Teams

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cresta, a real-time intelligence platform for customer conversations, today announced its integration with Amazon Connect , an easy-to-use omnichannel cloud contact center service from Amazon Web Services (AWS) that delivers superior customer service at lower cost. This integration allows sales and customer care teams to deploy Cresta's AI platform and start immediately uncovering insights from every customer conversation. It further supports agents with personalized, real-time coaching, ultimately improving business performance, employee engagement, and customer satisfaction.

There has never been a greater need for organizations to empower their sales and support teams to deliver excellent customer experiences. With customer contact happening exclusively through voice and digital channels today, any business with a call center has seen an exponential influx of customer interactions, making improved response times essential. By using Cresta's AI platform to identify best practices and coach teams in real time, organizations can be better equipped to support their customers no matter how great the demand.

"Making sure Cresta has integrations with leading contact center infrastructure providers is core to our goal of helping businesses have great customer conversations, wherever those conversations take place. That's why we're excited by our Amazon Connect integration," said Alex Roe, Product Manager, Cresta. "Now organizations using Amazon Connect can easily bring our AI to their sales and care teams, enabling agents to hone their skills, more quickly become experts, and quickly adapt to changing customer needs."

Cresta identifies the top agent behaviors that lead to successful customer outcomes, such as maintaining conversation flow, identifying successful troubleshooting steps, and setting expectations, and then uses these learnings to coach every agent to better performance with real-time assistance.

Cresta for Amazon Connect is available now. For more information and to learn how real-time intelligence can enhance the performance of sales and customer care teams, visit https://cresta.com/amazon-connect .

Cresta was founded with the goal of using AI to transform how professionals learn high-value skills. Cresta brings together industry-leading AI experts, decades of contact center and sales expertise, proven leadership, and top-tier investors including Andreessen Horowitz and Greylock Partners to transform contact center performance. For more information, please visit cresta.com .

