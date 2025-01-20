DUBAI, UAE, Jan. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit , the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, is excited to launch "Crypto Dawn" campaign for new users and traders, inviting them to embark on a journey into the vibrant world of cryptocurrency under the theme "Heading Towards the Bright Future of Cryptocurrency." This initiative offers participants engaging opportunities to deposit, trade, collect crypto cards, and win remarkable prizes, including 1 BTC and a Tesla Model 3.

A New Era in Cryptocurrency

Crypto Dawn: A Thrilling Journey into the Future of Cryptocurrency with 1 BTC & Tesla as Rewards

By 2025, Bitcoin has become a key geopolitical asset, with governments and central banks exploring its role in national reserves alongside gold and fiat currencies. Industry experts highlight recent policy shifts in major economies as a sign of Bitcoin's growing importance in global finance. Discussions around creating dedicated Bitcoin reserves have further fueled optimism, reflecting a broader confidence in cryptocurrency's future among advocates and markets worldwide.

Crypto Dawn: Deposit, Trade, and Collect

1. Deposit

Participants begin by depositing at least $100 to select from a variety of cryptocurrencies, including SOL, XRP, SUI, MNT, DOGE, AAVE, ENA, LINK, bbSOL, and TON. Each eligible deposit qualifies for a reward, distributed on a first-come, first-served basis, and grants one lottery ticket for daily rewards.

2. Trade

Trading activities allow participants to earn crypto cards, which represent different cryptocurrencies. Collecting at least six cards enables the synthesis of a lottery ticket, increasing eligibility for additional rewards. Frequent trading enhances opportunities to gather more cards and tickets. Lucky draw prizes include Tesla Model 3, Rolex Submariner, BTC, ETH, XRP tokens and others.

3. Collect

On Feb. 7, a Bitcoin block hash will determine the campaign's grand prize winner. The participant whose lottery ticket numbers match the block hash most closely will be awarded 1 BTC.

Joan Han, Sales and Marketing Director of Bybit, shared her excitement about the campaign, stating, "Crypto Dawn exemplifies our commitment to creating engaging and rewarding experiences for our users. By offering a combination of fun, innovation, and significant prizes, we aim to make cryptocurrency more accessible and appealing to everyone."

With a focus on fostering accessibility and engagement, Bybit's "Crypto Dawn" campaign paves the way for new and seasoned traders to explore the possibilities of cryptocurrency while celebrating the innovation and opportunities of the digital asset space.

#Bybit #TheCryptoArk

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 60 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com.

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press

For media inquiries, please contact: [email protected]

For updates, please follow: Bybit's Communities and Social Media

Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X | Youtube

SOURCE Bybit