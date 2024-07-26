Crystal Lagoons Expands in Europe with New Public Access Lagoons® Project in Seville

MIAMI, July 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Crystal Lagoons continues to revolutionize cities worldwide by bringing the tropical beach lifestyle through its Public Access Lagoons® model, also known as PAL® model. The global expansion of the multinational innovation company, which totals 1,000 projects in different stages of development and negotiation in 60 countries, is now evident in Europe with a new complex in Seville, a Mediterranean city and one of the most iconic and attractive in Spain, which will have a Caribbean atmosphere thanks to the new project of the company.

It is a complex that, around a crystalline lagoon suitable for swimming and water sports, accessible to all through ticketed entry, will integrate residential units, a hotel, stores, and restaurants, among other activities and commercial and entertainment infrastructure epitomizing the quintessential PAL® experience.

With this new development, Crystal Lagoons continues its expansion in Europe, where it is present in Spain, Italy, France, the Czech Republic, Poland, Romania, and Hungary, with projects at different stages of development and negotiation. Among the complexes in Spain, two projects in Murcia and another on the Costa del Sol stand out.

The development in Seville is part of the projects that Crystal Lagoons has in partnership with the award-winning Romanian firm Forty Management in various European cities, including the recently inaugurated Lagoon Park Bucharest in Bucharest. This PAL® project revolutionized the city with resounding success, with tickets selling out more than a week in advance.

"Seville has one of the best climates in Europe, which will allow year-round enjoyment of this PAL® project, enhancing a tourist city par excellence, one of the most popular in Spain and Europe, receiving millions of visitors yearly. This development will change the lives of millions of Sevillians by setting a new standard of entertainment," explains Jean Pierre Juanchich, Global Business Director of Crystal Lagoons.

PAL® projects have been recognized for their environmental contribution, as they would reduce the equivalent of 40% of the carbon footprint in the tourism and transportation sectors by bringing beach life with turquoise waters and white sands to locations close to home, thus avoiding long car or plane trips.

About Crystal Lagoons

Crystal Lagoons is a U.S.-based multinational that has developed a technology allowing crystalline lagoons of unlimited sizes to be built and maintained at low cost anywhere. It has more than 1,000 projects at different stages of development and negotiation worldwide.

With over 2,900 patents in 180 countries, its sustainable amenities use up to 100 times fewer chemicals and only 2% of the energy required by conventional pools. Bureau Veritas verified the technology's efficient water use, concluding that a 1-Ha/2.5-ac. lagoon utilizes 33 times less water than a golf course and 40% less water than a park of the same size. Crystal Lagoons® amenities can use sea, fresh, and brackish water, which is abundant and has no other use.

