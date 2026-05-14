Cultural Architect Kwanza Jones Activates Culture In Motion™ in the Southeast, Celebrating the Region's Rich Cultural Legacy

Following activations across Southern California, Northern California, Phoenix, Las Vegas, Dallas, and the Mid-Atlantic, the National Roadshow arrives in the Southeast, honoring a region deeply rooted in Black cultural leadership, artistic expression, education, and community resilience through activations designed to amplify access and strengthen community connection.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Culture In Motion™, the national arts and empowerment Roadshow founded by cultural architect and platform builder Kwanza Jones, arrives in the Southeast, bringing its SUPERCHARGED®, cultural platform to cities whose histories, creative influence, and community leadership continue to shape American culture.

WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 25: Performers from award-winning production of the Blacks in Wax attend the Culture In Motion™, presented by The Apollo x Kwanza Jones, at Sandlot Uptown on April 25, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images for SUPERCHARGED® by Kwanza Jones)

As part of its growing national expansion, Culture In Motion, powered by SUPERCHARGED® by Kwanza Jones and realized in collaboration with The Apollo, continues its national journey by moving through spaces where Black culture, education, music, storytelling, entrepreneurship, and civic leadership have long served as engines of creativity and collective progress.

As Culture In Motion moves across the Southeast, Jones continues to expand the Roadshow as a national cultural platform connecting institutions, communities, and emerging audiences through shared creative experiences that amplify visibility, access, and participation.

Across the region, Culture In Motion honors the Southeast's enduring cultural legacy while bringing SUPERCHARGED energy, Apollo programming, arts access, and community activations directly into neighborhoods, campuses, and public spaces. Through community-centered activations connected to historically significant cultural institutions and HBCU spaces, Culture In Motion celebrates the Southeast's deep commitment to creativity, resilience, education, and empowerment.

"Communities across the Southeast have long used culture, education, and creativity as tools for connection, empowerment, and progress," said Kwanza Jones, Founder and Executive Producer of Culture In Motion, and Founder of SUPERCHARGED. "Culture In Motion continues that tradition by bringing communities, institutions, and audiences together through activations designed to celebrate culture while expanding visibility, participation, and access."

From Durham's historic role as a center of Black enterprise and artistic expression, to Greensboro's legacy of student activism and education, to Charlotte's growing creative and cultural influence, and Charleston's rich artistic and Gullah Geechee heritage, the Southeast represents a powerful continuation of The Roadshow's mission to celebrate culture as something living, shared, and constantly in motion.

A signature element of Culture In Motion is the SUPERCHARGED® Boost Bus™, a custom mobile cultural hub designed to carry storytelling, music, creative engagement, and empowerment experiences directly into communities.

As it travels throughout the Southeast, the Boost Bus will move through cultural landmarks, historic neighborhoods, and community corridors across Durham, Greensboro, Charlotte, and Charleston, bringing visibility and energy to spaces that continue to shape the region's cultural identity.

As Culture In Motion continues its national expansion, the Southeast represents an important chapter in Jones' broader vision to move culture with intention, connecting communities, amplifying creative ecosystems, and expanding access to arts, empowerment, and shared cultural experiences nationwide.

Culture In Motion is supported by the Kwanza Jones & José E. Feliciano Initiative , which advances long-term cultural platforms rooted in access, scale, and community impact.

For more information, visit boostbus.com . #CultureInMotion

About SUPERCHARGED® by Kwanza Jones

SUPERCHARGED by Kwanza Jones is the future-forward creative studio and empowerment platform founded and led by multidisciplinary artist, investor, and philanthropist Kwanza Jones. Ignited by her signature formula–energy + intention + impact– SUPERCHARGED creates dynamic music, innovative media, and transformational experiences that boost confidence, build community, and inspire meaningful action. Every project carries the imprint of Kwanza's high-voltage vision and contributes to the growing Kwanzaverse ecosystem. The mission is simple yet SUPERCHARGED: elevate culture, expand human potential, and uplift humanity. Visit kwanzajones.com | @kwanzajones | #CultureSUPERCHARGED

About The Apollo

The Apollo is an American cultural treasure. It is a vibrant non-profit organization rooted in the Harlem community that engages people from around New York, the nation, and the world. Since 1934, The Apollo has celebrated, created, and presented work that centers Black artists and voices from across the African Diaspora. The Apollo has long championed community engagement, serving as both an incubator for artistic innovation and creativity and a catalyst for social and civic advocacy. Today, The Apollo is the largest performing arts institution committed to Black culture and creativity. apollotheater.org | @apollotheater | #ApolloRoadshow

Press Contacts:

The Apollo

Sydney Edwards

Email: [email protected]

https://apollotheater.org/giving

SUPERCHARGED

Marion Henry

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE SUPERCHARGED