Culture In Motion™ Activates Northern California as Kwanza Jones Expands the National Roadshow During Super Bowl Week

Led by Kwanza Jones' SUPERCHARGED® platform, the national Roadshow activates communities across Northern California in collaboration with The Apollo during Super Bowl Week.

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As Northern California becomes the center of a global cultural moment this week, Culture In Motion™, the national arts and empowerment Roadshow founded by artist, visionary leader, and cultural architect, Kwanza Jones, expands into the region, bringing SUPERCHARGED®, community-centered cultural platform, and The Apollo legacy into neighborhoods across the Bay Area and beyond.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 31: Apollo x Kwanza Culture in Motion Bus seen at Culture In Motion™, presented by The Apollo x Kwanza Jones, at The Beehive on January 31, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Mark Gunter/Getty Images for SUPERCHARGED® by Kwanza Jones)

Led by Kwanza Jones' SUPERCHARGED platform, and realized in partnership with The Apollo, Culture In Motion is designed to move culture where people already are, deploying arts, empowerment, and creative infrastructure into moments of maximum visibility. The Northern California presence follows the Roadshow's Southern California launch and marks the next chapter in its national journey.

Culture In Motion is anchored in Jones' vision for culture as an active force; one that moves capital, access, visibility, and opportunities directly into communities. Through live creative moments, community engagement, and a mobile cultural hub, the Roadshow transforms public space into a site for expression, connection, and possibility.

"Culture doesn't happen alone — it's shaped and shared together. Northern California is a place where creativity, innovation, and influence converge," said Kwanza Jones, Founder and Executive Producer of Culture In Motion and Founder of SUPERCHARGED®. "Bringing Culture In Motion here during a global moment is intentional. It's about placing arts and empowerment directly where culture flows."

A signature element of Culture In Motion is the SUPERCHARGED® Boost Bus™, a custom mobile cultural hub designed and operated by SUPERCHARGED to carry programming, storytelling, and creative energy directly into communities.

During Super Bowl weekend, the Boost Bus will appear across Northern California, activating public spaces and embedding arts and empowerment into the region's cultural fabric as it welcomes a global audience.

"The Apollo has always been a place where culture evolves by meeting people where they are," said Joy Profet, Chief Growth Officer, The Apollo. "Through our partnership with Kwanza Jones and SUPERCHARGED®, Culture In Motion allows us to steward that legacy in a new way, extending it beyond a single stage and into communities during moments that shape the cultural conversation."

Culture In Motion is supported by the Kwanza Jones & José E. Feliciano Initiative, which advances long-term cultural platforms rooted in access, scale, and community impact.

As Culture In Motion™ continues its national journey, Northern California represents a key moment for the Roadshow, demonstrating how culture, when intentionally placed, can move alongside the world's biggest moments while remaining grounded in community.

For more information, visit boostbus.com #CultureInMotion.

About SUPERCHARGED® by Kwanza Jones

SUPERCHARGED by Kwanza Jones is the future-forward creative studio and empowerment platform founded and led by multidisciplinary artist, investor, and philanthropist Kwanza Jones. Ignited by her signature formula–energy + intention + impact– SUPERCHARGED creates dynamic music, innovative media, and transformational experiences that boost confidence, build community, and inspire meaningful action. Every project carries the imprint of Kwanza's high-voltage vision and contributes to the growing Kwanzaverse ecosystem. The mission is simple yet SUPERCHARGED: elevate culture, expand human potential, and uplift humanity. Visit kwanzajones.com | @kwanzajones | #CultureSUPERCHARGED

About The Apollo

The Apollo is an American cultural treasure. It is a vibrant non-profit organization rooted in the Harlem community that engages people from around New York, the nation, and the world. Since 1934, The Apollo has celebrated, created, and presented work that centers Black artists and voices from across the African Diaspora. The Apollo has long championed community engagement, serving as both an incubator for artistic innovation and creativity and a catalyst for social and civic advocacy. Today, The Apollo is the largest performing arts institution committed to Black culture and creativity. apollotheater.org | @apollotheater | #ApolloRoadshow

Press Contacts:

The Apollo

Sydney Edwards

Email: [email protected]

https://apollotheater.org/giving

SUPERCHARGED by Kwanza Jones

Marion Henry

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE SUPERCHARGED