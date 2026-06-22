Culture In Motion™ Arrives in the Mid-South & Gulf South, Continuing its Journey Through America's Cultural Corridors

The national arts and empowerment Roadshow, powered by Kwanza Jones' SUPERCHARGED® platform, arrives in the Mid-South and Gulf South after activating communities across California, the Southwest and Texas, the Mid-Atlantic, and the Southeast.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As Culture In Motion™ reaches the midpoint of its journey, the national Roadshow founded by cultural architect Kwanza Jones and realized in partnership with The Apollo arrives in the Mid-South and Gulf South, regions whose artistic heritage and creative traditions have helped shape the cultural legacy celebrated on stages like The Apollo for generations.

Apollo x Kwanza Jones Presents Culture In Motion Live At Hayti Community Event on May 8, 2026, powered by SUPERCHARGED®

From Nashville's global influence in entertainment and creative expression to Memphis' role in shaping generations of American music, Jackson's enduring traditions of creativity and resilience, and New Orleans' contributions to performance, storytelling, and cultural expression, this cultural corridor remains one of the most influential in the nation.

The SUPERCHARGED® Boost Bus™, the Roadshow's custom mobile cultural hub, serves as a visible expression of Culture In Motion's commitment to meeting people where they are. As it travels through Nashville, Jackson, Memphis, and New Orleans, the Roadshow will engage local communities while spotlighting the people, places, and traditions that sustain each region's unique cultural identity.

"One of the most inspiring things we've seen throughout this journey is how every community brings its own history, perspective, and creative energy to the experience," said Kwanza Jones, Founder and Executive Producer of Culture In Motion and Founder of SUPERCHARGED®. "What makes this stop especially meaningful is the opportunity to celebrate not only the music, stories, and traditions that define these communities, but also the people who sustain them."

The Mid-South and Gulf South stop reflects Culture In Motion's commitment to celebrating the communities, cultural traditions, and creative voices that continue to shape American culture. By spotlighting the people and stories behind the region's enduring influence, the Roadshow reinforces the power of culture to connect communities across generations and geographies.

Culture In Motion is supported by the Kwanza Jones & José E. Feliciano Initiative, which advances long-term cultural platforms rooted in access, scale, and community impact.

For more information, visit boostbus.com. #CultureInMotion

About SUPERCHARGED® by Kwanza Jones

SUPERCHARGED by Kwanza Jones is the future-forward creative studio and empowerment platform founded and led by investor, entrepreneur, philanthropist, artist, producer, and cultural architect Kwanza Jones. Ignited by her signature formula–energy + intention + impact– SUPERCHARGED creates dynamic music, innovative media, and transformational experiences that boost confidence, build community, and inspire meaningful action. Every project carries the imprint of Kwanza's high-voltage vision and contributes to the growing Kwanzaverse ecosystem. The mission is simple yet SUPERCHARGED: elevate culture, expand human potential, and uplift humanity. Visit kwanzajones.com | @kwanzajones | #CultureSUPERCHARGED

About The Apollo

The Apollo is an American cultural treasure. It is a vibrant non-profit organization rooted in the Harlem community that engages people from around New York, the nation, and the world. Since 1934, The Apollo has celebrated, created, and presented work that centers Black artists and voices from across the African Diaspora. The Apollo has long championed community engagement, serving as both an incubator for artistic innovation and creativity and a catalyst for social and civic advocacy. Today, The Apollo is the largest performing arts institution committed to Black culture and creativity. apollotheater.org | @apollotheater | #ApolloRoadshow

Press Contacts:

The Apollo

Sydney Edwards

Email: [email protected]

https://apollotheater.org/giving

SUPERCHARGED

Marion Henry

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE SUPERCHARGED