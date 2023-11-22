Dahua Launches Wireless Series Cameras for Smart and Efficient Small Business Operations

News provided by

Dahua Technology

22 Nov, 2023, 21:59 ET

HANGZHOU, China, Nov. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dahua Technology, a world-leading video-centric AIoT solution and service provider, unveiled the Dahua Wireless Series at an online launch event. Featuring the Turret, Picoo, Bullet, and Hero series, this lineup is designed to provide smart and efficient security solutions for the day-to-day operations of small commercial establishments.

Continue Reading
With the continuous advancement of technology and changes in consumer needs, the security camera market is facing diversified demands. After a series of innovations and research, Dahua launched its wireless camera range adopting the latest wireless technology. This lineup features easy-to-operate with intelligent functions to provide security and convenience for various small and medium-sized scenarios.
With the continuous advancement of technology and changes in consumer needs, the security camera market is facing diversified demands. After a series of innovations and research, Dahua launched its wireless camera range adopting the latest wireless technology. This lineup features easy-to-operate with intelligent functions to provide security and convenience for various small and medium-sized scenarios.

With wireless and 'plug-and-play' features, these new products offer a user-friendly configuration that addresses common monitoring challenges such as complex wiring and difficult debugging. In addition to security, some models integrate AI with accurate detection, as well as real-time notifications, privacy mode, two-way talk, and other functions to meet various business needs. Users can also remotely operate and manage devices through the Dahua Mobile Security Surveillance (DMSS) application and the Dahua Security System (DSS) software. These cameras serve not only as security guards but also as convenient and efficient tools for smarter business management, making them ideal for coffee shops, retail stores, supermarkets, and other small businesses.

Dahua Wireless Hero Series: Smart Shop Assistant

The Hero Series camera includes A1 and C1 models, offering different aesthetics without compromising key features including：

  • 360° Monitoring Without Blind Spots: The camera can be controlled through the DMSS app to ensure that all the corners of the site are fully monitored.
  • Focus on Human Targets: Human targets in the scene are detected and tracked; movement path is provided for further analysis.
  • Privacy Mode: The camera can be lowered through the DMSS app to effectively protect people's privacy.
  • Communication Anytime, Anywhere: Convenient for remote communication; users can talk to people on the scene through the DMSS app at any time.

The Hero Series also allows recording and playback in HD and provides clear night-time images – thanks to powerful IR illumination up to a distance of 10m. Push notifications are also immediately sent to the user's mobile phone via the app when an event is detected.

An example application scenario of the Hero Series is at an independent coffee shop. When the shop is closed, the owner or manager can monitor the premises in real time, controlling the camera via the app. During opening hours, all incidents are recorded and the owner of the store can view what is happening and speak with staff using the two-way audio.

To learn more about the Dahua Wireless Series, please visit the official page here.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2284076/dahua.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2074657/Dahua_LOGO_Logo.jpg 

Also from this source

Dahua Announces Think# 2.0 Strategy to Accelerate Innovation for a Digital Intelligent Future

Dahua Announces Think# 2.0 Strategy to Accelerate Innovation for a Digital Intelligent Future

Dahua Technology, a world-leading video-centric AIoT solution and service provider, unveiled its Think#2.0 corporate strategy, "Xinghan" Foundation...
Dahua Announces Think# 2.0 Strategy to Accelerate Innovation for a Digital Intelligent Future

Dahua Announces Think# 2.0 Strategy to Accelerate Innovation for a Digital Intelligent Future

Dahua Technology, a world-leading video-centric AIoT solution and service provider, unveiled its Think#2.0 corporate strategy, "Xinghan" Foundation...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Telecommunications Industry

Image1

Consumer Electronics

Image1

High Tech Security

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.