DAR GLOBAL'S ICONIC PROJECTS TIERRA VIVA IN SPAIN, AIDA IN OMAN, AND LES VAGUES IN QATAR ENTER THE CONSTRUCTION PHASE ON THE BACK OF SURGING INVESTOR DEMAND

News provided by

Dar Global

15 Dec, 2023

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dar Global, the luxury international real estate developer, has announced a significant milestone as it simultaneously begins construction on three of its much-anticipated projects in December 2023 - Tierra Viva in Spain, AIDA in Oman, and Les Vagues in Qatar.

The commencement of construction activity on the three standout developments reflects Dar Global's unwavering commitment to delivering high-caliber projects on time to maximise long-term value for investors. The landmark addresses redefine luxury living experiences and further solidifies the brand's regional and global presence following its successful listing on the London Stock Exchange earlier this year.

Having delivered a strong financial performance in H1 2023 and expanding its portfolio of assets with the announcement of three new luxury brand partnerships, Dar Global continues to set new benchmarks in the global real estate arena with its ambitious growth strategy.

Ziad El Chaar, CEO of Dar Global, said: "We are excited to announce the commencement of construction across three of our most distinctive luxury developments. Tierra Viva, AIDA, and Les Vagues witnessed an overwhelming response from customers and investors, and Dar Global will continue to set new benchmarks for quality and exclusivity as we deliver these top-tier properties in line with our scheduled project timelines. In H1 2023, we recorded strong demand for both newly launched and existing projects, and we are excited to close the year on a high note as we progress as scheduled on these prestigious projects amid surging interest from investors worldwide."

Located within the ultra-exclusive locality of Benahavis and with a GDV of c. €282 million, Tierra Viva marks Dar Global's and Automobili Lamborghini's first project in continental Europe and is inspired by the iconic design of the legendary Automobili Lamborghini.

Developed as a joint venture with Omran Group, the Sultanate of Oman's executive arm for tourism development, AIDA represents Oman's largest urban development. The commencement of the first phase of construction on its site marks a crucial step in transforming the landscape and bringing the vision of AIDA to life.

Les Vagues, the ﬁrst ever branded residential project in Qatar with interiors by ELIE SAAB, is valued at 1 billion Qatari Riyal. The start of the main construction activity marks a significant milestone for Les Vagues.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2302097/Dar_Global_1.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2302098/Dar_Global_2.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2302099/Dar_Global_3.jpg

SOURCE Dar Global

