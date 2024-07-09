DAVID YURMAN NAMES SEVEN PROFESSIONAL BASKETBALL PLAYERS AS NEW BRAND AMBASSADORS

NEW YORK, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- David Yurman, America's foremost luxury jewelry brand, is pleased to announce its partnership with professional basketball players Kyle Kuzma, D'Angelo Russell, Jalen Green, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Kevin Love, Josh Hart, and Seth Curry as their newest global ambassadors.

D'Angelo Russell for David Yurman Men’s Campaign, Summer 2024 Jalen Green for David Yurman Men’s Campaign, Summer 2024 Kyle Kuzma for David Yurman Men’s Campaign, Summer 2024

Building on this momentous announcement, David Yurman launches an original three-part docuseries, featuring Kyle Kuzma, D'Angelo Russell and Jalen Green. Directed by Jeredon O'Conner in partnership with Agency ICA and filmed by Matthew Hayes, each episode centers on the player's journey, how their style is a form of self- expression on and off the court, and what drives their passion for basketball.

Being the brand's first long-term partnership with professional basketball players, this initiative is a natural progression in David Yurman's continued efforts to reinforce its position as a leader in men's jewelry. Both the short film and campaign imagery feature the seven athletes styled in David Yurman's signature men's collections: Chevron, Curb Chain, and Spiritual Beads. Like the players' commitments to their craft, each of these collections embody the brand's dedication to artistry and innovation.

"We are thrilled to share this project with our audiences, demonstrating how connected we are as humans through artistry and craft," said Evan Yurman. "The unwavering passion and commitment that these men bring on and off the court, and how they translate that confidence to their style and everyday lives, is inspiring. When I first launched the David Yurman Men's category in 2004, I wanted to expand the brand's appeal to a younger, more diversified client. Twenty years later I am seeing the momentum around the men's jewelry industry increasing rapidly, so there is no better time than now to partner with these athletes."

"When you look at the David Yurman brand, one thing that comes to mind is the artistic value," said Kyle Kuzma in "Own the Spotlight". "The craftsmanship to making such timeless pieces is second to none, and it's very admirable."

"David Yurman has the most prestigious and elegant pieces," said D'Angelo Russell in "The Pursuit of Excellence." "You can mix them up and be versatile. They have such a strong focus on detail while also making it wearable."

"I think jewelry is a super important way to express yourself," said Jalen Green in "Mindset in Motion". My style has evolved, becoming loud and adventurous, and the David Yurman pieces tie in together well. I really like the complicated yet simple designs that you can't go wrong with."

The docuseries launches July 9 on DavidYurman.com, and will appear across global social channels, @davidyurman and @davidyurmanmen, and advertising campaigns throughout the summer and fall. The docuseries will be free to watch on YouTube. Visit DavidYurman.com for more information.

ABOUT DAVID YURMAN:

David Yurman is a celebrated American jewelry company founded in New York by David Yurman, a sculptor, and his wife, Sybil, a painter and ceramicist. When the artists began collaborating, their goal was simply to make beautifully designed objects to wear. Lead today by their son Evan, David Yurman creates timeless, yet contemporary collections for women and men defined by inspiration, innovation, consummate craftsmanship and Cable – the brand's artistic signature. David Yurman collections are available on DavidYurman.com as well as 51 retail stores throughout the United States, Canada, Hong Kong and France and at over 300 locations worldwide, through their exclusive authorized fine jewelry and timepiece network of retailers.

