Dazs the Season: Häagen-Dazs® Shops Announce Return of Peppermint Bark Dessert Lineup

Three iconic desserts available at Häagen-Dazs Shops nationwide, starting November 15, 2023

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Häagen-Dazs® Shops announced today the return of their indulgent Peppermint Bark dessert lineup ahead of the holidays. Available from November 15, 2023, through January 14, 2024, the seasonal desserts include Häagen-Dazs Peppermint Bark Shake, Peppermint Bark Dazzler, and classic Peppermint Bark ice cream, served in a chocolate and peppermint candy-dipped waffle cone.

Celebrating the rich flavors of the holiday season, the highly anticipated lineup of Peppermint Bark desserts features:

  • The Peppermint Bark Shake, combining Häagen-Dazs Peppermint Bark ice cream blended with chocolately peppermint bark and candy pieces, topped with whipped cream and crushed peppermint pieces.
  • The Peppermint Bark Dazzler, featuring three scoops of Häagen-Dazs Peppermint Bark ice cream layered with hot fudge and chocolate cookie pieces, topped with whipped cream, cookie crunch, and crushed peppermint pieces.
  • Peppermint Bark ice cream, which is a blend of the brand's iconic white chocolate ice cream with chocolately peppermint bark and crushed peppermint candy pieces, served in a signature waffle cone and covered in dark chocolate and peppermint bark candy pieces.

"It's no secret that peppermint is a staple flavor during the holidays," said Rachel Jaiven, Häagen-Dazs Marketing Director. "Our Häagen-Dazs Peppermint Bark flavor is truly special - especially these three desserts. This much-loved flavor is one that we all look forward to enjoying during the holidays." 

High-res images available here. Download the Häagen-Dazs app and sign up for the Sweet Rewards loyalty program to stay up-to-date on the latest news, campaigns, and special discounts at Häagen-Dazs.

About Häagen-Dazs® Shops
Häagen-Dazs® Shops have been dreaming up playfully luxurious ice cream treats and creative desserts since opening their first location in Brooklyn, NY in 1976. With 200+ franchised shops now open across the country, the dessert establishment offers guests exceptional service and products, with each new visit as memorable as their frozen treats. From scoops to Dazzler sundaes and shakes to smoothies, the possibilities are endless for folks inspired by the flavors of the Häagen-Dazs® brand. Thät's Dazs(™).

LOCATIONS: Arizona, Alaska, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Montana, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Wyoming

