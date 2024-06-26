DeepL goes global, bringing innovative Language AI solution to 165 new markets

Language AI pioneer DeepL now offers its industry-leading AI translation solution, DeepL Pro, worldwide

DeepL Pro enables businesses to accelerate global expansion, while also unlocking substantial cost and efficiency gains

COLOGNE, Germany, June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DeepL , a global leader in Language AI, today announced the launch of its translation solution for businesses, DeepL Pro, worldwide with the addition of 165 new markets throughout APAC, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and Antarctic regions and territories. This international expansion marks a significant milestone for DeepL as it grows to meet surging demand among businesses for its specialized AI solutions. Today, over 100,000 businesses and governments worldwide such as Nikkei, Deutsche Bahn, and Zendesk rely on DeepL's Language AI platform to expand into new markets, improve their customer service and reduce the operating costs of translation and localization.

"More and more companies are exploring the potential of AI and are looking for technology that delivers real value and ROI. DeepL goes beyond being a cutting-edge AI company— we're building AI that delivers tangible, proven benefits for a variety of important language use cases ranging from internal operations to customer service," said Jarek Kutylowski, CEO and Founder, DeepL. "Our mission is to break down language barriers for businesses worldwide. This worldwide expansion marks a pivotal step towards realizing this vision, enabling us to reshape and transform how global businesses operate and grow."

Demand for AI solutions among global businesses is on the rise, with 42% of enterprises already actively deploying AI , and 40% exploring its potential. Amid this rapidly evolving landscape, DeepL is leading the way in AI deployment to transform the $67.9 billion language industry , and has become the Language AI provider of choice for businesses across multiple industries including manufacturing, legal, retail, healthcare, technology, and professional services.

DeepL's specialized Language AI platform, which includes its subscription service DeepL Pro, has become a critical investment for global businesses today, addressing language-related challenges ranging from internal communications to customer support and international market expansion. Unlike general-purpose AI systems, DeepL's cutting-edge language solutions rely on specialized AI models specifically tuned for language, resulting in more precise translations for a variety of use cases and a reduced risk of hallucinations and misinformation. In business translation and writing, accuracy is paramount, making specialized AI models the most reliable and preferred solution for global businesses.

With a DeepL Pro subscription, businesses gain access to the company's world-class translation services—specialized for language—that deliver unparalleled accuracy and human-like fluency. Key DeepL Pro benefits include:

Best-in-class data security: all data is deleted after processing, for maximum customer privacy. Pro texts are never shared with third parties or used to train DeepL's AI. Additionally, DeepL operates in one of the strictest regulatory environments in the world and complies with all GDPR regulations concerning data protection, data privacy, and the transfer of personal data, along with ISO 27001 and SOC 2 Type II compliance.

Unlimited text translation: companies with high-volume translation needs can rely on DeepL Pro's unlimited text translation to easily and effectively meet their demands.

Unparalleled translation quality: DeepL's translation solutions are supported by proprietary, specialized AI models specifically designed for language and translation use-cases, resulting in more precise translations compared to general models. DeepL also incorporates human feedback from language experts to ensure superior quality.

Advanced personalization: maintain consistent brand messaging and streamline communication with DeepL Pro's expanded personalization features.

Enhanced document translation capacity: DeepL Pro allows for the translation of larger files while preserving the original formatting—helping businesses handle their document translation needs with ease.

Seamless integration with DeepL API: with a DeepL API Pro subscription, organizations can effortlessly translate websites, apps, internal products, and more, facilitating flawless multilingual communication at scale.

DeepL's Language AI platform is also proven to drive significant cost savings and efficiencies. A 2024 Forrester study revealed that the use of DeepL delivered 345% ROI for global companies, reducing translation time by 90% while driving a 50% in workload reduction—underscoring the power of its platform for businesses looking to grow their revenue and to enter new markets faster and at scale.

DeepL Pro is now available worldwide across 228 markets, with new additions including Venezuela, Laos, Bolivia, Algeria and Honduras. For more information, visit www.deepl.com/pro .

About DeepL

DeepL is on a mission to break down language barriers for businesses everywhere. Over 100,000 businesses and governments and millions of individuals in 228 global markets trust DeepL's Language AI platform for human-like translation and better writing. Designed with enterprise security in mind, companies around the world leverage DeepL's AI solutions that are specifically tuned for language to transform business communications, expand markets, and improve productivity. Founded in 2017 by CEO Jaroslaw (Jarek) Kutylowski, DeepL today has over 900 passionate employees and is supported by world-renowned investors including Benchmark, IVP, and Index Ventures.

