Delta Launches Ultra-thin DC Wallbox 50kW EV Charger in Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA)

HOOFDDORP, Netherlands, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta, a global leader in power and thermal management solutions, today announced the launch of its DC Wallbox 50kW EV charger in the EMEA region. With the DC Wallbox 50kW, one hour of charging helps EVs to cover more than 200 km in range. Moreover, it offers charging efficiency of 97%, a thickness of only 25 cm and support for simultaneous charging. With a maximum output of 50kW DC power from two charging guns, the DC Wallbox 50kW is suitable for sites such as roadside parking, conventional parking lots, department stores, commercial and office buildings and EV fleet charging stations.

Vincent Lin, Senior Director of e-Mobility & Smart Energy Solutions business development, Delta Electronics EMEA, stated: "Unlike ICE vehicles which need to be refueled at gas stations, EVs can be recharged in a variety of parking locations. However, installing conventional EV chargers may impact parking space allocation, especially in metropolitan areas. To overcome this, Delta's DC Wallbox 50kW is designed to provide charging facilities where space is limited."

Exploiting residual space: A small footprint for flexible installation planning and allocation

While regular DC chargers are around 50–60 cm thick, Delta's DC Wallbox 50kW is only 25 cm thick. This markedly slimmer design only requires 40% of the installation space. The DC Wallbox 50kW has floor- and wall-mounted options for flexible installation. These design considerations create a smaller footprint that optimises spatial usage efficiency by better utilising existing residual space in parking lots, without sacrificing any of the parking spaces.

97% energy conversion rate outperforms similar products on the market

As a leader in EV charger technology, Delta's DC Wallbox 50kW delivers charging efficiency of up to 97%. When charging at full load daily for eight hours, the Delta DC Wallbox 50kW can save up to 7,300kWh of electricity loss annually compared to similar products with 92%–95% charging efficiency. This offers considerable savings for site operators.

Utilises dual outputs

Depending on an operator's demands, the DC Wallbox 50kW can be equipped with two charging guns. The charger supports the main charging interface standards to ensure charging for all EVs, while accommodating different needs of different sites. Together with its highly efficient charging performance, the DC Wallbox 50kW can thus increase the usage turnover rate to serve more EV owners. This generates more income for site operators.

While robust in build, Delta's DC Wallbox 50kW has a stylish appearance. Featuring an easy-to-view 7-inch screen for the user interface, EV drivers can use an RFID card reader for user authentication. It can be equipped with built-in Ethernet and wireless communication features for remote management, thus facilitating and simplifying multisite maintenance and energy management.

For more information on the DC Wallbox 50kW, please contact your local sales representatives via email [email protected]aww.com or visit Delta's official website: https://www.delta-emea.com/en-GB/products/EV-Charging/DC-Wallbox-50

About Delta

Delta, founded in 1971, is a global leader in switching power supplies and thermal management products with a thriving portfolio of smart energy-saving systems and solutions in the fields of industrial automation, building automation, telecom power, data center infrastructure, EV charging, renewable energy, energy storage and display, to nurture the development of smart manufacturing and sustainable cities. As a world-class corporate citizen guided by its mission statement, "To provide innovative, clean and energy-efficient solutions for a better tomorrow," Delta leverages its core competence in high-efficiency power electronics and its ESG-embedded business model to address key environmental issues, such as climate change. Delta serves customers through its sales offices, R&D centers and manufacturing facilities spread over close to 200 locations across 5 continents.

Throughout its history, Delta has received various global awards and recognition for its business achievements, innovative technologies and dedication to ESG. Since 2011, Delta has been listed on the DJSI World Index of Dow Jones Sustainability™ Indices for 12 consecutive years. In 2022, Delta was also recognized by CDP with double A List for its substantial contribution to climate change and water security issues and named Supplier Engagement Leader for its continuous development of a sustainable value chain for the 3rd consecutive year.

For detailed information about Delta, please visit: www.delta-emea.com

