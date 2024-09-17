Pioneering design that emphasizes safety, efficiency and practicality

AMSTERDAM, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta, a global leader in power management and a provider of IoT-based smart green solutions, today announced its D-Bot Series Collaborative Robots (Cobots) have been honoured with the prominent 2024 "Red Dot: Best of the Best" award for their state-of-the-art design quality and creativity. The "Best of the Best" accolade, the highest recognition in the "Red Dot Award: Design Concept" category, is a testament to Delta's superior capabilities in designing and developing cutting-edge smart manufacturing solutions.

Delta’s D-Bot Series Collaborative Robots (Cobots) Recognized with Red Dot Best of the Best Design Award 2024

Michael Mayer-Rosa, Senior Director, Industrial Automation Business Group at Delta Electronics EMEA Region, said, "Delta is highly committed to innovation, consistently investing over 8% of its revenues into R&D, and design is a key focus of our innovation strategy. Moreover, this award from Red Dot reinforces our confidence in having excelled in the design of our cobots. The cobot segment is one of the fastest-growing sectors in automation technology*, and Delta aims to meet this demand with its D-Bot Series Cobots. With a design boasting industry-leading safety, efficiency and practicality, we believe Delta's D-Bot Cobots will fulfil the sophisticated needs of our customers across a broad range of applications."

The D-Bot Series Collaborative Robots were presented to the public by Delta for the first time at this year's Hannover Messe. The Series comprises six highly flexible models of collaborative industrial robots, each with six axes, payloads of up to 30 kg and reaches of up to 1,800 mm, as well as compatibility with EtherCAT, Modbus and CODESYS.

Safety is the top priority

As the cobots are designed for interaction with people in production environments, safety plays a very important role in the product design. The innovative "Reflex Safety" recognises contact at lightning speed and reverses the movement immediately to prevent accidents and protect both personnel and equipment. The integration of high-end sensors and collision detection (one-finger tap) maximise safety.

The D-Bot Series also fulfils the requirements of protection class IP66 and supports advanced safety protocols for a safe and efficient work area. Thanks to IP66, the susceptibility to contamination inside the cobot is also very low and the exterior can be easily cleaned.

The D-Bot Series from Delta is designed for rapid deployment in a wide variety of environments. Delta's collaborative robots are designed for a variety of tasks: the assembly of complicated components, the handling of materials or heavy palletising tasks, the D-Bots excel in all areas.

The Red Dot Award is an international prize that was first awarded in 1954. Every year, a jury of experienced product designers assesses a wide variety of products based on their design philosophy. They honour innovative product designs with the world-famous "Red Dot" seal. The award ceremony will take place on 10 October 2024 in Singapore. Afterwards, the exhibition of the winners will be opened at the Red Dot Design Museum in Singapore.

Notes:

(*) Forecasts by market researchers at Interact Analysis expect the global demand for cobots to achieve an annual growth rate of approximately 20 percent until 2032. Link: https://interactanalysis.com/new-application-scenarios-key-to-collaborative-robot-market-success/

