DHGATE Group Wins "Most Admired Workplace" at Global Brands Magazine Awards

BEIJING, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DHGATE Group has won the "Most Admired Workplace – China" at the Global Brand Awards 2023, presented by Global Brands Magazine, one of the largest brand publications providing opinions and news related to various brands across the world.

"It gives me great pleasure to inform that DHGATE Group has been awarded the 'Most Admired Workplace-China' award. This honor highlights DHGATE Group's persistent dedication to creating a great employment environment. The company's commitment to innovation, diversity, and employee well-being has established a great precedent for enterprises throughout China. We are honored to present this prestigious award to DHGATE Group, and we appreciate their tremendous efforts in building a workplace that inspires admiration and sets a standard for excellence," said Jay Reddy, managing director of Global Brands Magazine and also one of the judges of the Awards Committee.

A grand award ceremony will later be held on May 4th, 2024 in Bangkok, Thailand to celebrate all winners of Global Brand Awards 2023 out of over 18,000 Companies evaluated. In addition to DHgate Group receiving an award, in the 2023 Global Brand Awards, Microsoft also won the Most Innovative HR Software award, while McKinsey & Company was awarded the Leading Management Consulting Firm accolade.

"We are thrilled to be named as the 'Most Admired Workplace' and we are encouraged to do better in the future, to help our employees grow sustainably and to benefit them all in the long run," said Owen Sha, Chief Human Resources Officer of DHGATE Group.

About DHgate
Founded in 2004, DHgate has become the leading B2B cross-border e-commerce marketplace in China. Through our global operations and offices, including in the USA and UK, we reach millions of people with trusted products and services. As of December 31, 2022, DHgate served more than 59.6 million registered buyers from 225 countries and regions by connecting them to over 2.54 million sellers in China and other countries, with over 34 million live listings on the platform annually. For more information, please visit dhgate.com and follow @DHgate.com

About Global Brands Magazine
Headquartered in the United Kingdom, "Global Brands Magazine" is one of the world's largest brand publications. It annually presents a series of awards, recognizing outstanding enterprises with significant brand value. The magazine features news and forward-looking perspectives related to the brand development of heavyweight enterprises across various industries, making it a crucial source of information within the industry.

SOURCE DHgate group

