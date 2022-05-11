Dialysis Equipment Market is Expected to Reach USD 20.9 Billion in 2028, Says Brandessence Market Research

LONDON, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dialysis Equipment Market Value is expected to record a valuation of USD 20.9 Billion by 2028, Registering to Accelerate at a 5.7% CAGR, According to the most recent study by Brandessence Market Research & Consulting Pvt ltd.

The Global Dialysis Equipment Market size was Valued at USD 14.2 Billion in 2021. Dialysis Equipment Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product Type (Hemodialysis Devices, Peritoneal Dialysis Devices, Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy (CRRT), Consumables), By Disease Condition (Chronic, Acute), By End-User (Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Home Care Settings), Based On Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 – 2028

The dialysis equipment market all over the world has been touted to show a significant growth in the coming years as per all the experts. The reason which is being given to validate this growth has been the higher prevalence of hypertension, diabetes and growing incidences of renal diseases. This has created a need for equipment for advanced dialysis and create a scenario where this market grows significantly. Further, there is a demand for the equipment which is accessible easily and portable. This could treat kidney diseases remotely and that is a product which can propel the dialysis equipment market share significantly in the coming years.

The major companies which are at the top in the dialysis equipment market are:

Asahi Kasei Corporation

KGaA

Cantel Medical

Rockwell Medical

JMS Co. Ltd.,

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co.

Teleflex Incorporated

HEMOCLEAN CO.

Quanta,

Outset Medical, Inc.

Fresenius Medical Care

Baxter International

DaVita Healthcare Partners

Diaverum Deutschland

Braun Melsungen

Nipro Corporation

NxStage Medical

Asahi Kasei Medical

Nikkiso

Mar Cor Purification

Dialysis Equipment Market: Key Drivers

Major drivers of the global dialysis equipment market are the ongoing advancements in technology and the healthcare sector being open to newer products and its development. As the number of patients increases, digital identity companies also come into play as the companies strive to innovate and make the equipment easily accessible. This is a big factor which will grow this market incessantly. It has also been observed that the ESRD or the End-Stage Renal Diseases have shown a significant rise and the statistics show that it affects a large portion of adults all across the world.

The main reason which this disease takes place is blood pressure and diabetes. These diseases aggravate the risk of kidney diseases and with the diseases increasing rapidly, there is an expectation that the market will further grow in the coming years. Further, it has been observed that the geriatric population has been increasing rapidly and that is where the prevalence of these diseases exists most. In order to help them, there is a requirement for developing ways to help them and grow the dialysis equipment market. An urgent need for dialysis also exists from the patients who are intolerant to the rapid changes in fluid balance and residual kidney functions. This is going to be a big boost to the market overall. Haemodialysis is a form of dialysis which offers a lot of benefits and creates lesser restrictions. The process is easy to install at home too.

Dialysis Equipment Market: Key Trends

The dialysis equipment market recent trend shows that the governments have been putting in funds to help expand the healthcare sector particularly in the emerging economies. This is going to push the sales of this equipment continuously as there is a major demand for the medical equipment which is technologically advanced. This augurs well for the sales outlook.

Another factor which is driving the dialysis equipment market recently is the growing trend of kidney injuries among kids where the survival rates are really less. They need dialysis continuously and therefore the pediatric dialysis is one field which is going to drive the market really well. The manufacturers are trying to optimally drive the market and treatment for age groups. This particular trend will augment sale of equipment in the coming years significantly. Another aspect which works well for the global market is the amount of innovation being made the market and that is expected to augment the sales of the market quite significantly.

Dialysis Equipment Market: Segmentation Analysis:

Dialysis equipment market growth report shows that the global market has been segmented on the basis of product type and end users. On the basis of product type, the dialysis equipment market has been expected to grow for the CRRT equipment in the coming years as the process takes lesser time in comparison to conventional methodologies. This process is also gentler on the body and gives optimal results in comparison to the standard techniques.

For the patients who have a higher mortality rate, the continuous dialysis is crucial while the CRRT process is complex and provides results that requires great expertise and offers major results in comparison to conventional methods. These are factors which will boost the growth in these segments. The rise can be attributed to the CKD or chronic kidney diseases among geriatric population will grow he segment.

When it comes to the end-user, hospitals segment will be showing a dominant share and will be growing continuously in the coming years. Medical professionals are trained in the hospitals and that will be a big factor in the advanced equipment which is going to fuel growth in the segment. As the CRRT grows, it will also grow the end-user segment of dialysis equipment market.

Reginal Analysis:

The global dialysis equipment market share has had the largest chunk in North America. In terms of sales, the United States which is the part of the North American market that is going to grow in the coming years. The market will grow in the region in the obesity, diabetes, blood pressure and the disorders which are related to kidney diseases. Adding to this, the geriatric population has been rising in these countries and that is going to propel the global market. Demands in China has been growing for the haemodialysis market and has been expected to show a growth in the biggest share of the market. The growth is due to the kidney diseases increasing continuously. The patient pool is expanding and dealing with the kidney diseases continuously and will be seeing an expansion of advanced equipment.

Rapidly adopting technology and advanced growth of medical equipment is going to see a consequent growth in China for the community dialysis centres. Governments have also been bringing in reimbursement plans and that will drive the country to boost the growth of market in the region. Favourable policies have enabled the adoption of the advanced medical equipment and technology and it will be augmenting the growth in the market in India too. The sales are going to be growing in the region of India because of the aforementioned factors and the sales will be rising at a great pace in the region.

On Special Requirement Dialysis Equipment Market Report is also available for below region:

North America

U.S, Canada

Europe

Germany , France,U.K., Italy , Spain , Sweden , Netherland, Turkey , Switzerland , Belgium , Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

South_Korea , Japan , China , India , Australia , Philippines , Singapore , Malaysia , Thailand , Indonesia , Rest Of APAC

Latin America

Mexico , Colombia , Brazil , Argentina , Peru , Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia , UAE, Egypt , South Africa , Rest Of MEA

