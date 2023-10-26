Discover the Enchanting World of Chinese Life Aesthetics through Daily Ceramics at the 134th Canton Fair

News provided by

Canton Fair

26 Oct, 2023, 02:46 ET

GUANGZHOU, China, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The onsite exhibition of 134th China Import and Export Fair("Canton Fair" or "the Fair") embarks on its second phase, transforming the exhibition grounds into a mesmerizing realm of trade and cultural exploration. From October 23 to October 27, the bustling Complex, teeming with traders and connoisseurs eager to explore the treasures within the three major sections dedicated to Housewares, Gifts and Decorations, and Building and Furniture. The daily ceramics section stood out, drawing attention with its high-quality exhibits that embodied the spirit of craftsmanship and the allure of Chinese culture.

Continue Reading
image_5003628_5339711
image_5003628_5339711

At the Fair, Zibo Huaguang Royal Ceramics Technology & Culture Co., Ltd.("Huaguang") showcased the BONE CHINA Tea Set Gift Box. This stunning collection utilizes Huaguang's patented natural mineral synthetic bone china, ensuring a safe and antibacterial experience with zero lead and zero cadmium. The design incorporates four traditional Chinese motifs associated with good luck and prosperity, seamlessly merging the resplendent colors of Dunhuang with the refined Morandi tones. The addition of traditional pastels and hand-painted gold accents bestows an exquisite beauty upon this remarkable gift box. For more detailed information, please visit https://goo.su/EwBLev1.

Tangshan Longchang Ceramics Co., Ltd., has unveiled an exceptional range of bone china tableware at the Fair. The gentle and lustrous appearance, reminiscent of the exquisite beauty of jade, radiates a serene white hue that is as durable as it is resistant to wear. The designs encompassed within this range present a captivating spectacle, with options ranging from floral motifs that pay homage to the rich traditions of Chinese aesthetics, to modern geometric shapes that exude a fashionable and refined visual allure. The combination of ingenuity and innovation has garnered immense acclaim and admiration from buyers, where more detailed information released here https://goo.su/3x3ux.

ChaoZhou SanHua Ceramics Industrial Co., Ltd., ("SanHua"), presents its captivating line of daily ceramic products at the Canton Fair. These products feature kiln-variable glazes, with the hand-painted coffee cup series being a standout. This series undergoes a meticulous two-layer kiln glazing process, resulting in a versatile appearance and heightened ornamental value. Through the incorporation of medium-temperature hand-painting, stamping, and coloring techniques, alongside unique decorative designs, each product in this series offers unparalleled uniqueness, making it an exemplary choice for embellishing everyday life and elevating the overall quality of life. For comprehensive information, kindly click on https://goo.su/HHYD8WV.

Experience the richness of the second phase of the 134th Canton Fair, where an extensive selection of daily consumer products awaits, providing a glimpse into the captivating aesthetics of Chinese life. For further details about the exhibition, please visit the official website of the Canton Fair at https://www.cantonfair.org.cn/en-US/posts/646531331412942848, or contact caiyiyi [email protected] for any inquiries.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2258141/image_5003628_5339711.jpg

SOURCE Canton Fair

Also from this source

Discover the Enchanting World of Chinese Life Aesthetics through Daily Ceramics at the 134th Canton Fair

Discover the Enchanting World of Chinese Life Aesthetics through Daily Ceramics at the 134th Canton Fair

The onsite exhibition of 134th China Import and Export Fair("Canton Fair" or "the Fair") embarks on its second phase, transforming the exhibition...
Seizing Global Potential: 134th Canton Fair Expands "Belt and Road" Business Opportunities

Seizing Global Potential: 134th Canton Fair Expands "Belt and Road" Business Opportunities

The 134th China Import and Export Fair ("Canton Fair", "the Fair"), held in Guangzhou from October 15th to November 4th, has successfully attracted a ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Retail

Image1

Household Products

Image1

Trade Show News

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.