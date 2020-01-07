Disneyland Resort Announces Limited-Time Ticket Offers for Kids Everywhere and Southern California Residents, for as Low as $67 Per Person Per Day with 3-Day, 1-Park Per Day Tickets

Special Ticket Offer for Southern California Residents For a limited time, Southern California residents can visit the Disneyland Resort theme parks for $67 per day with the purchase of a three-day, one-park per day ticket.* Park Hopper options also are available. The tickets are available for purchase Jan. 7 through May 18, 2020. Eligible guests may purchase up to five tickets per person, per day, and prices are the same for adults and children. This special ticket also includes one Magic Morning,** which gives admission to select attractions on select days at Disneyland park one hour before the park opens to the general public. These special tickets may be purchased at https://disneyland.disney.go.com/3-day-southern-california-ticket-offer/ or through a travel agent. Southern California residents may redeem their tickets on any three separate days through May 21, 2020.

Special Ticket Offer Just for Kids Everywhere

For families visiting from outside of Southern California, there's a special value for kids. For a limited time, guests can save on Disneyland Resort park tickets for children ages 3 to 9 for $67 per day with the purchase of a three-day, one-park per day ticket.*** Park Hopper options also are available. The tickets are available for purchase Jan. 7 through May 18, 2020. Guests may purchase up to eight tickets per person, per day. This special ticket also includes one Magic Morning,** which gives admission into select attractions on select days at Disneyland park one hour before the park opens to the general public. These special tickets may be purchased at https://disneyland.disney.go.com/3-day-ticket/ or through a travel agent. This three-day ticket expires 13 days after first use or on May 21, 2020, whichever occurs first.

Guests may use their park admission to enjoy thrilling and distinctly Disney experiences.

Must-Do Experiences in 2020 :

Star Wars : Rise of the Resistance : The newest attraction inside Star Wars : Galaxy's Edge debuts at Disneyland on Jan. 17, 2020 . Star Wars : Rise of the Resistance is one of the most ambitious, advanced and immersive experiences ever undertaken by Walt Disney Imagineering. The innovative attraction takes guests aboard a full-size transport shuttle before they are captured by a Star Destroyer and find themselves in the middle of a climactic battle between the dark side of the First Order and the light side of the Resistance, including BB-8 and Rey. The adventure blurs the lines between fantasy and reality on a scale never seen before in a Disney attraction. Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance brings guests face to face with some fan favorite Star Wars characters, including Resistance heroes Rey, BB-8, Poe and Finn, as well as Kylo Ren and General Hux of the First Order.



Star Wars : Galaxy's Edge opened at Disneyland on May 31, 2019 . The epic new land is the largest and most technologically advanced single-themed land expansion ever in a Disney park. Guests are transported to a galaxy far, far away in Star Wars : Galaxy's Edge, to Black Spire Outpost on the planet Batuu, a new location in the story that began in 1977 with the first Star Wars film. Guests become part of the story as they sample galactic food and beverages, enter an intriguing collection of merchant shops and take the controls of the most famous ship in the galaxy aboard another attraction in the land, Millennium Falcon : Smugglers Run .





The joyous celebration commemorates the Year of the Mouse at Disney California Adventure, . Guests can ring in 2020 with multicultural performances including "Mulan's Lunar New Year Procession," fun-filled activities such as a stroll beneath ornamental lanterns at the Lucky Wishing Wall, plus innovative Asian cuisine and themed merchandise inspired by Chinese, Korean and Vietnamese cultures. In honor of Year of the Mouse, and will appear in festive attire. The popular Sip and Savor Pass will be available for guests looking for value and a variety of items.**** "Magic Happens": The all-new "Magic Happens" parade comes to life for guests at Disneyland beginning Feb. 28, 2020 . "Magic Happens" will feature an energetic musical score and a new song, co-composed by singer-songwriter Todrick Hall . Celebrating awe-inspiring moments of magic that are at the heart of so many Disney stories, this new daytime parade will feature stunning floats, beautiful costumes, and beloved Disney characters from Walt Disney Animation Studios' "Frozen 2," "Moana" and "Sleeping Beauty," plus Disney and Pixar's "Coco" and more, all led by Mickey Mouse and his pals.





Save Up to 25 Percent on Select Stays at the Hotels of the Disneyland Resort

Disney vacationers who wish to stay and play in the heart of the magic will enjoy special savings with room offers at the Hotels of the Disneyland Resort. Hotel guests can save up to 25 percent off select rooms, Sunday-Thursday nights, based upon availability through April 16, 2020. Guests can save up to 20 percent on standard rooms and 25 percent on premium rooms at Disney's Grand Californian Hotel and Spa; up to 20 percent on standard rooms and 25 percent on premium rooms at Disneyland Hotel, and up to 10 percent on standard and premium rooms at Disney's Paradise Pier Hotel. These room offers may be reserved for stays now through April 16, 2020 when booked by March 16, 2020.Ϯ Ϯ

The Hotels of the Disneyland Resort offer easy, convenient access to both parks, with benefits and magical touches that only a Disneyland hotel can provide. Whether it's discovering whimsical Disney art at Disneyland Hotel, stepping back in time to the golden days of California beachfronts at Disney's Paradise Pier Hotel, or appreciating Craftsman-style elegance at Disney's Grand Californian Hotel & Spa, staying at any of the resort hotels provides the Disney magic from check-in to check-out.

Enchanted experiences available at the Hotels of the Disneyland Resort include character dining, character wake-up calls by request and themed room elements. Hotel guests can make the most of their time with the Extra Magic Hour , with their valid theme park ticket. Extra Magic Hour offers park admission to a designated theme park one hour earlier than the general public and is only available for guests who stay at a Disneyland Resort Hotel. Ϯ Ϯ Ϯ

For more information and to book a Disneyland Resort vacation, visit www.Disneyland.com .

* Valid only for Southern California residents within ZIP codes 90000-93599 and Northern Baja California residents within ZIP codes 21000-22999; proof of eligible residency, including valid government-issued photo ID, is required for purchase and admission. Tickets expire May 21, 2020. Each day of use constitutes one full day of use. May purchase up to 5 tickets per eligible person per day with valid ID. Tickets are nonrefundable, may not be sold or transferred for commercial use and exclude activities/events separately priced. Offer may not be combined with other ticket discounts or promotions. Subject to capacity, restrictions and change without notice.

** Magic Morning admission allows one admission to selected attractions to Disneyland® Park one hour before the park opens to the general public on Tuesday, Thursday or Saturday. Each Guest must have eligible theme park admission. To enhance the Magic Morning experience, it is strongly recommended that guests arrive at least one hour and 15 minutes prior to regular park opening. Magic Morning admission is based on availability and capacity. Applicable days and times of operation and all other elements including, but not limited to, operation of attractions, entertainment, stores and restaurants and appearances of characters may vary and are subject to change without notice. Subject to restrictions and cancellation.

***Offer valid for children ages 3-9. Tickets expire 13 days after the first day of use or on May 21, 2020, whichever occurs first. Each day of use constitutes one full day of use. Tickets are nonrefundable, may not be sold or transferred for commercial use and exclude activities/events separately priced. Offer may not be combined with other ticket discounts or promotions. Subject to capacity, restrictions and change without notice.

****Sip and Savor Pass entitlements may only be redeemed during regular Lunar New Year celebration operating hours, and the Pass expires on February 9, 2020. Each coupon may be redeemed for one (1) food or nonalcoholic beverage item at a participating Marketplace location. Excludes novelties including souvenir tumblers. No discounts apply. Nonrefundable, nontransferable, may not be redeemed for cash (in whole or in part), no substitutions and no change given. Subject to restrictions and change without notice. Separate Theme Park admission required.

*****Sip and Savor Pass entitlements may only be redeemed during regular Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival operating hours, and the Pass expires on April 21, 2020. A Pass has eight (8) coupons and each coupon may be redeemed for one (1) food or non-alcoholic beverage item at a participating Festival location. Excludes novelties including souvenir tumblers. No discounts apply. Nonrefundable, nontransferable, may not be redeemed for cash (in whole or in part), no substitutions and no change given. Subject to restrictions and change without notice. Separate Theme Park admission required.

ϮMessage, data and roaming rates may apply for use of Disneyland App. Availability subject to handset limitations and features may vary by handset or service provider. Coverage not available everywhere. If you're under 18, get your parents' permission first. Disney MaxPass is nonrefundable, nontransferable and may not be redeemed for cash. Guests are strongly advised to check the day's FASTPASS availability and other park details before purchasing Disney MaxPass or using a park ticket with Disney MaxPass. FASTPASS selections for preferred attractions or entertainment may not be available at the time of Disney MaxPass purchase or use as FASTPASS selections are limited and availability is not guaranteed. FASTPASS selections may be made only while you are in the parks, and may change without notice. Disney PhotoPass service is subject to the Disney PhotoPass terms and expiration policy found at https://disneyland.disney.go.com/photopass-termsconditions/. Online registration required. Disney PhotoPass photos captured during the day your Disney MaxPass feature is used must be linked to your Disney account. Not responsible for missing, lost or damaged photos. Downloads are restricted to personal use by Disney account holder only and may not be used for a commercial purpose. The Disney MaxPass feature will expire at the end of the day of use. Subject to other restrictions and change or cancellation without notice.

ϮϮSavings based on the non-discounted price for the same room at the same hotel. Travel must be completed by April 17, 2020. Premium room types included in offer are Premium, Deluxe and Woods/Garden/Courtyard rooms; select Concierge rooms; and only Paradise, Artisan, Junior and Regal suites. Not valid on previously booked rooms. Advance reservations required. Subject to availability as the number of rooms allocated for this offer is limited. Excludes applicable fees and taxes. Limit two (2) rooms per reservation and occupancy restrictions apply per room. Not valid in combination with any other hotel discounts or offers. Subject to restrictions and change without notice. Separate Theme Park admission required to enjoy the Parks.

ϮϮϮExtra Magic Hour valid for registered Disneyland® Resort Hotel Guests for admission to select attractions at either Disneyland® Park or Disney California Adventure® Park before the applicable Park opens to the general public. Check Disneyland.com for schedule of when each Park offers Extra Magic Hour. Each registered hotel Guest (ages 3 and older) must have a valid Theme Park ticket and active hotel room key card. Applicable Theme Park, days and times of operation and attraction and service availability may vary and are subject to change without notice. Subject to capacity, cancellation and other restrictions.

About the Disneyland Resort

The Disneyland Resort features two spectacular theme parks – Disneyland (the original Disney theme park) and Disney California Adventure Park – plus three hotels and the Downtown Disney District, comprising unique dining, entertainment and shopping experiences. The Resort's hotels are the luxurious, 948-room Disney's Grand Californian Hotel & Spa, which also features 50 two-bedroom equivalent Disney Vacation Club units; the magical, 973-room Disneyland Hotel – both AAA Four Diamond properties – and the 481-room Disney's Paradise Pier Hotel with its "day-at-the-beach" theme.

For information on attractions and vacations at the Disneyland Resort, visit Disneyland.com , call (866) 43DISNEY or contact local travel agents. Located in Anaheim, Calif., the Disneyland Resort opened July 17, 1955. Open daily, year-round.

SOURCE Disneyland Resort