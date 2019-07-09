Disneyland Resort Celebrates the Halloween Season with Happy Hauntings at Both Disneyland and Disney California Adventure Parks, Sept. 6-Oct. 31, 2019

New this year is the after-hours, separate-ticket event, Oogie Boogie Bash – A Disney Halloween Party, at Disney California Adventure. This unforgettable night of Halloween fun is packed with exclusive new entertainment, from the highly anticipated "World of Color" spectacular – "Villainous!," to a stage show with Mickey Mouse, a mysterious Disney villains walk-through experience, and more.

Additionally, both parks feature seasonal experiences inspired by the spirit of Día de los Muertos, with Plaza de la Familia and A Musical Celebration of Coco at Disney California Adventure, and a colorful Day of the Dead tribute in Frontierland at Disneyland.

At Disney California Adventure

Oogie Boogie, from "Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas," gives his twisted tale of a forever Halloween at Disney California Adventure, as his oversized silhouette beckons guests through the main entrance of the park. Guests will experience new Halloween magic this year on the façade of Carthay Circle as bats swarm, energy pulses from within and projections transform the iconic tower structure with spellbinding moments. Guests will also encounter a 10-foot-tall statue of the Headless Horseman holding his jack-o-lantern head to the sky on Buena Vista Street.

The citizens of Cars Land celebrate Halloween by turning Radiator Springs into Radiator Screams. The entire land is transformed with a special Haul-O-Ween makeover as the townsfolk of Radiator Springs don Halloween costumes and decorate their respective homes for the season. Lightning McQueen, Mater, Cruz and Red can be seen in "car-stume" as they get ready to go "trunk-or-treating."

Popular Cars Land attractions transform as well: Mater's Junkyard Jamboree takes on a spooky tone as Mater's Graveyard JamBOOree, and Luigi's Rollickin' Roadsters gets a seasonal twist to become Luigi's Honkin' Haul-O-Ween.

Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT! transforms nightly into Guardians of the Galaxy – Monsters After Dark, bringing Halloween adventure to this popular attraction. As the sun sets, the attraction's exterior goes dark and then suddenly powers back up with lighting effects, a signal that something has gone awry. The Guardians have successfully escaped The Collector's Fortress, but have accidentally left Groot behind. Guests help Rocket distract the creatures on the loose so he can rescue Groot in this exciting seasonal overlay.

Plaza de la Familia also returns to Paradise Gardens Park, for a celebration inspired by the spirit of Día de los Muertos. This immersive and festive experience celebrates Disney and Pixar's beloved film, "Coco," and the everlasting bonds of family with exciting live entertainment, craft making, delicious food, interactive experiences and special merchandise.

Several times daily, A Musical Celebration of Coco brings together the traveling Storytellers of Plaza de la Familia. Singing host Mateo is joined by the Grammy® Award-winning Mariachi Divas, authentic folklórico dancers and townspeople from Coco's Land of the Dead in this festive performance. The troupe is joined by the adventurous Miguel, who is brought to life in a whimsical style inspired by Mexican folk art. The group entertains guests with beloved songs from the film, transporting everyone into the story of young Miguel's fantastical journey.

At Disneyland

The Halloween fun continues at Disneyland, where guests will enjoy beautiful décor on Main Street, U.S.A., including a giant Mickey Mouse jack-o'-lantern.

Haunted Mansion, which celebrates its 50th anniversary this summer, transforms into its annual holiday theme – Haunted Mansion Holiday – inspired by the Walt Disney Pictures classic "Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas." The seasonal attraction celebrates the collision between Halloween and Christmas as Jack Skellington offers his unique take on the holidays.

And for the first time in nearly a decade, all guests visiting Disneyland during the Halloween season will get to enjoy a version of the supernatural projection and special effects show – "Halloween Screams." This nighttime spectacular, a fan favorite most recently shown at after-hours Halloween parties at Disneyland, adds to the spooky fun on most nights of the season, hosted by "Master of Scare-omonies" Jack Skellington. On select nights, "Halloween Screams" will go sky high when the show is enhanced with the addition of fireworks.

Additionally, to commemorate the celebration of Day of the Dead, guests will encounter the colorful Día de los Muertos tribute in Frontierland, an exhibit that features a musical trio of iconic skeleton figurines, brightly colored flowers and other decorative items.

Oogie Boogie Bash – A Disney Halloween Party*

The new Oogie Boogie Bash – A Disney Halloween Party adds to the spooky fun of Halloween Time at the Disneyland Resort. Oogie Boogie Bash, which takes the place of Mickey's Halloween Party, begins Sept. 17 for 20 select nights at Disney California Adventure. At Oogie Boogie Bash, Oogie Boogie casts his spell and summons the Disney villains to scare up some thrilling surprises. The entire park takes on Halloween flair for the party, from special music and décor to character encounters, treat trails and new live entertainment experiences.

Highlights of this new separate-ticket event include:

"Villainous!" – The new "World of Color" show, exclusive to Oogie Boogie Bash, weaves a Halloween tale about a young girl named Shelley Marie , an all-new character created for this show. She has a decision to make about her Halloween costume, and finds herself wondering if she could really be as strong and unique as some of her favorite Disney characters. This twisted tale carries Shelley Marie on an unforgettable journey, exploring the villainous side of Disney characters through fountains, lights, lasers, projections and special effects. "Villainous!" shows guests that, deep down, there's a little villain in all of us.

– The new "World of Color" show, exclusive to Oogie Boogie Bash, weaves a Halloween tale about a young girl named , an all-new character created for this show. She has a decision to make about her Halloween costume, and finds herself wondering if she could really be as strong and unique as some of her favorite Disney characters. This twisted tale carries on an unforgettable journey, exploring the villainous side of Disney characters through fountains, lights, lasers, projections and special effects. "Villainous!" shows guests that, deep down, there's a little villain in all of us. Redwood Creek Challenge Trail – The popular trail transforms into a wondrous and ethereal world of Disney villains unlike anything seen before. This new experience unfolds in a series of scenes, each creating a hauntingly beautiful dream-space of color, sound, light and shadow, as stories emerge from the darkest night to create an enchanting world.

– The popular trail transforms into a wondrous and ethereal world of Disney villains unlike anything seen before. This new experience unfolds in a series of scenes, each creating a hauntingly beautiful dream-space of color, sound, light and shadow, as stories emerge from the darkest night to create an enchanting world. More after-hours festivities – Guests will also enjoy new immersive treat trails throughout the park; character encounters; the "Frightfully Fun Parade"; Mickey's Trick and Treat show, and more.

For additional details and to purchase tickets to Oogie Boogie Bash – A Disney Halloween Party, guests may visit Disneyland.com/HalloweenParty.

The spirit of spooky fun will be felt throughout the resort, including the Downtown Disney District and Hotels of the Disneyland Resort. For more information about Halloween Time at the Disneyland Resort, visit Disneyland.com/Halloween.

