Disneyland Resort Debuts all-new 'Magic Happens' Parade Feb. 28, 2020, with Magical Moments from Beloved Disney and Pixar Stories including 'Frozen 2,' 'Coco,' 'Moana' and More

"When you come to Disneyland and Disney California Adventure, there are so many ways to immerse yourself in our stories, but a parade is a unique experience because it's the only way for you, as the audience, to stay in one place and have so many stories, characters and magical moments pass right in front of you," said David Duffy, creative director for Disney Live Entertainment. "We've designed the 'Magic Happens' floats so that characters, scenes and surprises are revealed a little at a time, making each float a journey of discovery."

"Magic Happens" includes something for everyone and will be enjoyed by guests of all ages. This new parade features nine newly designed floats, highlighting magic from classic Walt Disney Animation Studios tales such as "The Sword in the Stone," "Cinderella" and "Sleeping Beauty," to more recent stories including "Frozen 2," "Moana" and "The Princess and the Frog," as well as Disney and Pixar's "Coco." The new floats were created as pieces of moving art, with their lines and aesthetic design working to tell a story along the parade route, while also evoking a sense of magic.

"This parade celebrates the way magic affects both the characters in the stories and the guests who are watching," says Jordan Peterson, show director for Disney Live Entertainment. "'Magic Happens' is like a love letter to those special transformative moments."

In addition to the stunning floats, the parade route along Main Street, U.S.A., will be filled with dynamic performers and more than two dozen Disney and Pixar characters. The parade's costume design draws inspiration directly from modern runways, making each costume look fashion-forward, yet uniquely Disney. Many performers and characters in "Magic Happens" will don all-new costumes, specifically made for this parade.

For a sneak peek of "Magic Happens," click here for a video preview.

While the music and stories seen in "Magic Happens" are rooted in iconic Disney lore, the soundtrack and choreography are heavily influenced by today's pop culture designers, putting a contemporary spin on the classic Disney hits. "Magic Happens" features an energetic musical score and new songs, co-composed by singer-songwriter, Todrick Hall.

"This is a full circle moment for me," said Hall, who began his career at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida as a performer in "Beauty and the Beast – Live on Stage." "I learned how to dance from watching Disney parades, so the fact that I am getting to create the music that these iconic Disney characters are going to be performing to is pretty much the most epic thing that has happened to me in my life!"

"Magic Happens" is a whimsical and joyous procession that allows the Disney magic to shine through. The parade features distinct stories with a mix of characters, making it feel contemporary and classic, fun and regal, and surprising and familiar – all at the same time. Highlights of the all-new "Magic Happens" parade include:

Mickey Mouse leads the way, gliding along on glistening swirls of magic emanating from a giant, iridescent magical hat. Minnie Mouse , Donald Duck , Goofy, Pluto and Chip 'n Dale join in, dancing along with a group of eclectic and artsy performers representing stylized aspects of magic.

leads the way, gliding along on glistening swirls of magic emanating from a giant, iridescent magical hat. , , Goofy, Pluto and Chip 'n Dale join in, dancing along with a group of eclectic and artsy performers representing stylized aspects of magic. On her voyager canoe, Moana journeys forth on the crest of a towering wave, inspired by beautiful koa wood carvings, and inset with dazzling, animated glimpses into the magic the ocean holds. This is the first full-scale "Moana"-inspired float to be created for a Disney park.

Joining Moana on her journey is Maui , who travels along on his own magical piece of the islands with Moana's adorable pet pig, Pua. Maui makes his official Disneyland Resort debut in "Magic Happens."

, who travels along on his own magical piece of the islands with Moana's adorable pet pig, Pua. makes his official Disneyland Resort debut in "Magic Happens." Miguel appears in person for the first time, celebrating the magic that happens when he strums the guitar of Ernesto de la Cruz in the Disney and Pixar film "Coco." This spectacular float connects the Land of the Living and the Land of the Dead with a vibrant marigold bridge, and fantastical alebrije spirit animals join the procession, along with Miguel's dog Danté. This is the first time the film "Coco" has inspired a float for a Disney Parks parade.

in the Disney and Pixar film "Coco." This spectacular float connects the Land of the Living and the Land of the Dead with a vibrant marigold bridge, and fantastical alebrije spirit animals join the procession, along with Miguel's dog Danté. This is the first time the film "Coco" has inspired a float for a Disney Parks parade. From "Frozen 2," Anna and Elsa explore the mysteries of the Enchanted Forest protected by the Nokk, the mystical water spirit, as their friends Kristoff, Sven and Olaf tag along.

The regal grand finale of "Magic Happens" celebrates magical moments from several classic Disney stories. The start of the finale brings together a collection of many iconic magical characters, including Genie, Aladdin, Tinker Bell, Peter Pan, Blue Fairy, Pinocchio and Fairy Godmother. These characters lead the way as more floats are introduced, each highlighting the moments of magic that changed the characters' lives:

From "Cinderella," guests watch the moment of "Bibbidi Bobbidi Boo" as Cinderella is seen inside a grand pumpkin, just as it magically transforms into a glistening carriage to whisk her off to the ball.



From "The Sword in the Stone," Merlin wisely leads the way for young Arthur, who finds the magic within himself as he pulls the sword from the stone, claiming his place upon the throne.



Tiana and Naveen from "The Princess and the Frog" are seen amidst a swirl of golden flowers where they share a kiss, completing their transformation back into human forms.



The happily-ever-after scene from "Sleeping Beauty" features the three good fairies and Princess Aurora , whose gown shimmers between hues of pink and blue.

Spring is a great time to visit the Disneyland Resort and experience the new "Magic Happens" parade, as the resort is offering special, limited-time ticket and hotel offers. Kids everywhere* along with Southern California residents** may visit the theme parks for as low as $67 per person, per day with 3-day, 1-park per day tickets through May 21, 2020. And guests who stay and play in the heart of the magic can enjoy special savings with room offers at the Hotels of the Disneyland Resort. Hotel guests can save up to 25 percent off select rooms, Sunday-Thursday nights, based upon availability through April 16, 2020.*** Guests can learn more about these offers at Disneyland.com.

* Offer valid for children ages 3-9. Tickets expire 13 days after the first day of use or on May 21, 2020, whichever occurs first. Each day of use constitutes one full day of use. Tickets are nonrefundable, may not be sold or transferred for commercial use and exclude activities/events separately priced. Offer may not be combined with other ticket discounts or promotions. Subject to capacity, restrictions and change without notice.

** Valid only for Southern California residents within ZIP codes 90000-93599 and Northern Baja California residents within ZIP codes 21000-22999; proof of eligible residency, including valid government-issued photo ID, is required for purchase and admission. Tickets expire May 21, 2020. Each day of use constitutes one full day of use. May purchase up to 5 tickets per eligible person per day with valid ID. Tickets are nonrefundable, may not be sold or transferred for commercial use and exclude activities/events separately priced. Offer may not be combined with other ticket discounts or promotions. Subject to capacity, restrictions and change without notice.

*** Savings based on the non-discounted price for the same room at the same hotel. Travel must be completed by April 17, 2020. Premium room types included in offer are Premium, Deluxe and Woods/Garden/Courtyard rooms; select Concierge rooms; and only Paradise, Artisan, Junior and Regal suites. Not valid on previously booked rooms. Advance reservations required. Subject to availability as the number of rooms allocated for this offer is limited. Excludes applicable fees and taxes. Limit two (2) rooms per reservation and occupancy restrictions apply per room. Not valid in combination with any other hotel discounts or offers. Subject to restrictions and change without notice. Separate Theme Park admission required to enjoy the Parks.

