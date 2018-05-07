DMC2018 Leads New Developments in the Mold Industry

The 100,000-square meter event is expected to attract thousands of exhibitors from nearly 20 countries and regions, including Switzerland, Japan, Germany, South Korea, Italy and France. With a focus on industry needs, DMC2018 creates a platform that showcases lean manufacturing equipment, automated and intelligent manufacturing technologies as well as integrated molding and precision mold manufacturing.

With a new venue and longer exhibition period, DMC2018 leads new developments across the mold industry

DMC2018 will move to the National Exhibition and Convention Center in Hongqiao, Shanghai, as part of its strategy of achieving wider coverage across China, and will lead the optimization and upgrading of mold manufacturing through manufacturing technologies defined by streamlining of processes, automation, digitalization, integration, networking and intelligence, promoting the transformation of the mold industry.

A vastly improved layout

The organizers restructured the layout of the exhibits, providing a better and more meaningful experience for visitors.

3H Hall

Precision processing, manufacturing and integration, automation, control and measurement integration, intelligent and efficient manufacturing technologies, equipment and tools, complete manufacturing solutions, precision components and mold materials from Japan, Europe and the US

2H Hall

EDM and electric machine tools, automation and equipment, additive manufacturing technologies, mold steel and mold materials, Internet-optimized CAD/CAM/CAE integration and digital management technologies, measurement tools

4.1H Hall

Mold and material forming technologies, plastics and pressure machinery, die-inspection-fixture integration solutions for body-in-white, lightweight forming technologies for automotive and aerospace, comprehensive molds (for electronics and home appliances)

With the exhibition extended to five days, the event creates a top industry platform with more value-added services

Given the continued economic growth and accelerated transformation of the mold industry, in a move to fully meet the purchasing needs of exhibitors and visitors and provide more value-added services for exhibitors, the organizers have extended the exhibition period from four to five days, creating a larger networking platform for exhibitors and visitors and maximizing the business and trade value of the event.

Shanghai International Exhibition Co., Ltd.

Address: No.10 Building, Hongqiao Zhenro Center,666 Shenhong Road, Shanghai

Tel: (86-21) 6279 2828

Fax: (86-21) 65455124

Email: dmc2018@siec-ccpit.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dmc2018-leads-new-developments-in-the-mold-industry-300643385.html

SOURCE Shanghai International Exhibition Co., Ltd.

Related Links

http://www.siec-ccpit.com

