DMEGC Solar Powers Module Production Entirely with 100% Green Energy

Accelerating the Journey: The Solar Module Maker's Drive towards a Zero-Carbon Facility and Sustainable Solar Leadership

DONGYANG, China, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, the globally recognized testing and certification body TÜV SÜD granted DMEGC Solar a certification confirming 100% renewable energy consumption and verified greenhouse gas emissions. This marks a significant move by DMEGC Solar towards establishing a zero-carbon facility, showcasing the company's commitment to aligning with China's carbon peaking and neutrality goals, and underscores its forefront position in sustainable, low-carbon solar solutions.

During the assessment, TÜV SÜD, utilizing the ISO 14064-3:2019 standard (Greenhouse gases - Part 3: Specification with guidance for the verification and validation of greenhouse gas statements), undertook document evaluations and on-the-ground audits at DMEGC Solar's Hengdian, Qixian, and Sihong manufacturing sites. The results affirmed that these facilities conformed to the emission standards outlined in ISO 14064-1:2018 for the 2022 fiscal year. Moreover, in line with renewable energy consumption validation protocols, it was ascertained that the Hengdian module facility, between May 1 and August 31, 2023, and the Sihong module facility, from January 1 to August 31, 2023, solely utilized renewable electricity, reaching a 100% green power utilization in their production processes.

To realize the 100% renewable electricity target, DMEGC Solar emphasized the deployment of photovoltaic (PV) arrays within their facilities and sourced sustainable energy from regional providers. Presently, the grid-tied PV capacity at the DMEGC Solar manufacturing hub stands at 51.46 MW, delivering a self-consumption electricity tally of 22.28 GWh. Concurrently, there's an agenda to establish an added 44MW of rooftop PV installations in strategic locations such as Sihong, Lianyungang, and Yibin. Beyond in-house renewable generation, DMEGC Solar ensures a complete renewable energy footprint for its Hengdian and Sihong module plants through grid-provided green power and green certificate acquisitions.

In the midst of fully transitioning to renewable electricity, DMEGC Solar actively optimizes its energy footprint. By harnessing advanced telemetry, such as pressure and temperature sensors combined with control software, they've streamlined air conditioning energy use, realizing a 12% efficiency gain. The integration of state-of-the-art centrifugal air compressors for a consolidated gas supply has led to an 11.4% reduction in energy consumption per unit of gas consumed. Furthermore, DMEGC Solar has instituted a comprehensive green management protocol centered on low-carbon products. This spans the entire product lifecycle from design and manufacturing processes to raw material sourcing and logistics, galvanizing both upstream and downstream partners in the value chain towards a collective carbon reduction effort.

Securing 100% renewable electricity for module production underscores DMEGC Solar's enduring commitment to carbon neutrality. Moving forward, DMEGC Solar will steadfastly embrace sustainable development principles, navigate the complexities and prospects arising from climate change, persistently refine environmental stewardship frameworks, and employ an array of energy-efficient and carbon-reducing strategies. Their proactive shift to sustainable and low-carbon manufacturing practices aligns seamlessly with China's carbon peaking and neutrality objectives.

