DONGYANG, China, June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DMEGC Solar has announced that it will be bringing new modules to Intersolar Europe 2024. The company is expected to showcase its flagship Infinity RT module and several new products on its stand A1.120.

It is expected that the modules exhibited this time are significantly improved and highlighted in terms of power, efficiency, reliability, carbon footprint, etc., and the application will cover diverse scenarios such as residential, industrial and commercial, utility, FPV, Agrivoltaics, "PV + Transport", etc.

DMEGC Solar to unveil new modules at Intersolar Europe 2024

In the list of PV module shipments in the first quarter of 2024 released by SMM on May 30, DMEGC Solar entered the Top10 with 4.2 GW. Judging from the 1Q financial reports of PV companies, DMEGC Solar, unlike most companies with negative cash flow, still maintains a strong net cash flow, proving its strategic value of adhering to long-termism and steady operation. Its new slogan of "Infinity Power, Infinity Future" seems to indicate its confidence in aiming higher.

Since the launch of Infinity RT modules in November last year, the modules have made great progress in terms of efficiency and reliability thanks to improvements in cell efficiency and module technology. The modules have achieved IEC 63209 Extended Stress Test, PFAS-Free, REACH, ISO 14067 certifications, and have performed well in module tests such as PV Magazine Test, Kiwa PVEL PV Module Reliability Scorecard and VKF Hail Test, winning TaiyangNews Top Modules and PVTD "Golden Module Award".

The Infinity RT modules utilize high-efficiency large-size rectangular cells. Higher power can significantly reduce system BOS costs such as brackets and cables, thereby reducing LCOE. In terms of reliability DMEGC Solar is doing great: The load capacity of glass has improved, the risk of hidden cracks in the cell and glass breakage is reduced, and the hail resistance level increased.

DMEGC Solar will also showcase its new Greenhouse, anti-glare and installer-friendly modules for various application scenarios. Among them, the Greenhouse modules are designed for greenhouses and agricultural PV-projects, while the anti-glare modules use high-quality low-reflection glass. Within a certain angle range, the reflection intensity of light can be reduced by more than 35 % compared to conventional modules, effectively reducing optical pollution and adapting to environments like airports, highways, railways, and buildings. The installer-friendly modules are designed for residential and C&I roofs. The smaller size allows single-person installation, saving labour and costs for installers.

