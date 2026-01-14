JINHUA, China, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DMEGC Solar recently commissioned a 4.3MW commercial and industrial rooftop project using its lightweight modules at a major engineering vehicle equipment company in Hangzhou, China. The project is expected to generate approximately 4.82 million kWh of clean electricity annually.

DMEGC Solar's Lightweight Modules Complete 4.3MW Rooftop Project

Utilizing DMEGC's independently developed lightweight photovoltaic modules, this project not only provides the enterprise with cost-effective green power but also sets a benchmark for the large-scale application of distributed photovoltaics on lightweight structural rooftops. It offers an innovative model for the green and low-carbon transformation of the industrial sector.

A significant challenge for many industrial plants is their color steel tile roofs, which often have limited load-bearing capacity and structural strength. Installing heavier traditional PV modules and mounting structures typically requires costly roof reinforcement, leaving many otherwise suitable rooftop resources unused.

Compared to traditional modules of the same size, this lightweight product reduces weight by 44%, perfectly aligning with the load limits of color steel tile roofs. The modules feature a classic standardized design for external dimensions and mounting interfaces, compatible with traditional racking structures, ensuring easy installation and high reliability. Furthermore, key areas of the module incorporate reinforced load-bearing design, reducing weight without compromising wind load resistance, thus guaranteeing long-term project reliability.

The project operates on a "self-consumption, surplus to grid" model, maximizing the value of green power. The generated electricity is prioritized for on-site production use, directly offsetting grid consumption. It is projected to save the owner over 3.2 million RMB in electricity costs annually, becoming a significant "green asset" for the enterprise. Surplus electricity fed into the grid generates additional revenue.

By providing 4.82 million kWh of clean electricity yearly, the project is equivalent to saving approximately 1,446 tons of standard coal and reducing carbon dioxide emissions by about 2,752 tons annually. This carbon sequestration effect is comparable to planting over 107,000 trees, powerfully assisting the manufacturing enterprise in achieving its carbon neutrality goals and enhancing its green brand image and international market competitiveness.

Among the world's top ten PV module manufacturers, DMEGC Solar is renowned for its diverse and differentiated product portfolio. Currently, its Infinity RT series modules lead the industry in conversion efficiency. The company also boasts a rich product line including full black modules, anti-dust accumulation modules, anti-glare modules, Agri-PV modules, and lightweight modules.

