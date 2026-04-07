Domino's Celebrates New Signature Sauce with Exclusive Access to Cobranded Merchandise from Shinola

Customers who order Handmade Pan or Parmesan Stuffed Crust Pizza now through May 7, 2026, will receive password-only access to shop select Shinola styles at a preferred rate when the collection goes live on May 8 at shinola.com/dominos. The assortment features a range of Shinola favorites customized with subtle Domino's design details, presented in custom black and gold packaging. Items include:

39mm Mechanic Watch ($1,350)

40mm Canfield Sport Chronograph Watch ($1,165)

45mm Canfield Sport Chronograph Watch ($975)

41mm Runwell Watch - Black Mother of Pearl ($600)

36mm Runwell Watch - Mother of Pearl ($600)

36mm Runwell Watch ($565)

Zip Travel Kit ($225)

Laptop Tech Case ($225)

Trifold Wallet ($170)

($170) Five-Pocket Card Holder ($115)

"Two iconic Michigan-based brands are joining forces, and we couldn't be more excited," said Kate Trumbull, Domino's executive vice president – chief marketing officer. "Customers have been able to enjoy our most decadent pizzas at an affordable, everyday price and now, we're bringing even more attainable luxury their way by giving away free Slice Sauce, as well as providing access to a Domino's-branded line of Shinola watches and leather goods at an exclusive rate. It's a celebration of craftsmanship and quality, while offering premium products without the premium price."

Domino's is Giving Away Free Slice Sauce

The special offering from Shinola comes on the heels of Domino's introduction of Slice Sauce: the brand's first-ever sauce designed specifically to take every bite of pizza to the next level, whether you dip it, dunk it or drizzle it. It's creamy and zesty with a hint of Parmesan, and pairs perfectly with Domino's most craveworthy pizzas, so much so that the brand is giving away a free Slice Sauce with every Handmade Pan or Parmesan Stuffed Crust Pizza purchased online now through June 14. Customers who order Handmade Pan or Parmesan Stuffed Crust Pizza will also unlock access to a black and gold Domino's Tracker, for an even more premium experience.

"Why are we unveiling a line of Domino's-branded pieces to celebrate the kickoff of our new, craveable Slice Sauce? It's simple: we wanted to provide customers with everyday luxuries, within reach," said Trumbull. "Whether it's upgrading your pizza with a free Slice Sauce or enjoying one of Shinola's handcrafted, timeless pieces at an exclusive rate, both provide customers with next-level, elevated experiences."

To receive a free Slice Sauce with the purchase of a Handmade Pan or Parmesan Stuffed Crust Pizza and unlock access to the Domino's and Shinola collection, customers can order through Domino's app or at dominos.com.

About Domino's Pizza®

Founded in 1960, Domino's Pizza is the largest pizza company in the world, with a significant business in both delivery and carryout. It ranks among the world's top public restaurant brands with a global enterprise of more than 22,100 stores in over 90 markets. Domino's had global retail sales of over $20.1 billion in 2025. Its system is comprised of independent franchise owners who accounted for 99% of Domino's stores as of the end of the fourth quarter of 2025. In the U.S., Domino's generated more than 85% of U.S. retail sales in 2025 via digital channels and has developed many innovative ordering platforms.

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SOURCE Domino's Pizza