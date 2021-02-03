Don Cheadle - and a Few Other Familiar Faces - Challenge What's Real vs. Fake in Michelob ULTRA Organic Seltzer's Super Bowl LV Debut

The :60 spot, "ALL-STAR CAST" features one real star, Don Cheadle, and a host of celebrity look-alikes in their seemingly natural elements, playing into the juxtaposition of what's real and fake in the world around us while shining a light on Michelob ULTRA Organic Seltzer, which boasts some superior stats: zero carbs, 80 calories, zero sugar, and six times filtered to remove impurities.

"There is nothing like Michelob ULTRA Organic Seltzer in the market today. With the perfect combination of zero carbs, zero sugar, no artificial aftertaste and USDA organic certification, this product is the next generation of hard seltzers," said Ricardo Marques, Vice President, Michelob ULTRA. "In a world where most things seem real, sometimes they're not: that's the central theme of our Super Bowl LV campaign, which will certainly entertain as well as educate."

The superstar doppelgangers appearing in the new Michelob ULTRA Organic Seltzer commercial include a "Serena Williams" look-alike whose swing is a bit off, a "Megan Fox" doppelganger glammed up on the red carpet, a stunt double duo resembling "Sylvester Stallone" and "Lucy Liu" in the midst of an action scene, and off-brand versions of both "Maluma" and "Usher" who don't quite have the moves we're accustomed to seeing. The real Don Cheadle swoops in to kick his look-alike -- which happens to be his real-life brother, Colin Cheadle -- off a boat, while calling out the phonies of the bunch and proving that one thing's for certain: Michelob ULTRA Organic Seltzer is as real as it tastes.

"I dig the creative concept and the fact that the product is organic. I'm hyped to be part of the Michelob ULTRA Organic Seltzer Super Bowl commercial and their product debut," said award-winning actor and producer Don Cheadle.

FCB is the lead creative agency for "ALL-STAR CAST." To view the commercial, please visit Michelob ULTRA's YouTube page. Michelob ULTRA reminds seltzer enthusiasts to please enjoy the new USDA certified organic hard seltzers responsibly.

Michelob ULTRA Organic Seltzer is available nationwide in three refreshing flavors – cucumber lime, spicy pineapple and peach pear.

About Michelob ULTRA

Introduced in 2002, Michelob ULTRA is currently the fastest growing beer brand in the United States by share and the No. 2 beer in the industry by dollar sales. With just 95 calories, 2.6 carbs and no artificial flavors or colors, it is a superior light beer that celebrates the active, balanced lifestyle of its drinkers that includes both fitness and fun. Michelob ULTRA's choice of grains and extended mashing process leads to its refreshing taste and fewer carbohydrates. It is brewed with the finest barley malt, rice, hops, and a pure-cultured yeast strain, all of which reflect Anheuser-Busch's commitment to brewing quality. Michelob ULTRA reminds you to always drink, and sweat, responsibly.

About Michelob ULTRA Organic Seltzer

Introduced in January 2021, Michelob ULTRA Organic Seltzer is a superior USDA certified organic hard seltzer that is as real as it tastes with zero carbs, 80 calories and zero sugar. Michelob ULTRA Organic Seltzer will offer three initial flavors including spicy pineapple, peach pear, and cucumber lime and will be available in 12 pack 12oz cans, 24 pack cans and a 25 oz can, wherever Michelob ULTRA is sold. This signature pack will be followed by a second variety pack that will launch later in 2021. Michelob ULTRA reminds you to always drink responsibly.

About Anheuser-Busch

For more than 165 years, Anheuser-Busch has carried on a legacy of brewing great-tasting, high-quality beers that have satisfied beer drinkers for generations. Today, we own and operate more than 120 facilities, including breweries, wholesaler distribution centers, agricultural facilities and packaging plants, and have more than 19,000 colleagues across the United States. We are home to several of America's most recognizable beer brands, including Budweiser, Bud Light, Michelob ULTRA and Stella Artois, as well as a number of regional brands that provide beer drinkers with a choice of the best-tasting craft beers in the industry. From responsible drinking programs and emergency drinking water donations to industry-leading sustainability efforts, we are guided by our unwavering commitment to supporting the communities we call home. For more information, visit www.anheuser-busch.com or follow Anheuser-Busch on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

