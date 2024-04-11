Michelob ULTRA Presents "Lap of Legends" - the First-Ever Real vs. Virtual Race Debuting in New One-Of-A-Kind Television Special

Heading into his second season, Logan Sargeant, F1's first American driver in almost eight years and the first full-time American driver in 16 years, will appear alongside six of the greatest F1 legends to ever hit the track to remind fans that even when the pressure is always on, we can all still enjoy the ride.

Sargeant will race against the virtual avatars of Williams Racing legends, including Mario Andretti (1978 F1 World Champion), Nigel Mansell (1992 F1 World Champion), Alain Prost (1985, 1986, 1989, 1993 F1 World Champion), Damon Hill (1996 F1 World Champion), Jacques Villeneuve (1997 F1 World Champion), and Jenson Button (2009 F1 World Champion) in this first-of-its-kind race.

"Michelob ULTRA has a history of merging sports and innovation to deliver on the brand's point of view and offer unique experiences to fans everywhere," said Ricardo Marques, Vice President of Marketing for Michelob ULTRA. "We couldn't be more excited to bring 'Lap of Legends' to Formula 1 fans and fans of the brand, so they can feel closer to the intensity and passion of this exciting sport through this unique piece of entertainment alongside some of the most iconic names in Formula 1 history."

Made possible with the help of innovative technology, artificial intelligence, and augmented reality to bring legendary Williams Racing racers back to the track as virtual avatars, Michelob ULTRA analyzed every Grand Prix these legends raced in so these avatars can think, react, and drive just like the champions they represent.

The total research included more than 720 races, 1,260 hours of footage and 144,000 miles of racing to mimic the speed, racing style, technique, and strategy of these drivers and their cars. Everything that factored into these legends becoming icons on the racetrack was factored in to complete their virtual racer profile, including stamina, aggression, tire management, and reaction to the competition.

Michelob ULTRA developed a one-of-a-kind augmented reality helmet, which was tested on a track by legendary test driver, Ben "The Stig" Collins, and provided Logan Sargeant with a window into the virtual world of the legends competing with him on the track and fed him real-time information about the race.

The 15-lap race was captured using 28 individual cameras, including 4 car-mounted cameras, 1 in-helmet camera, 2 Alta 8 drones and 18 additional cameras around each of Silverstone Circuit's 18 turns.

"Lap of Legends" will be co-hosted by Jenson Button and Naomi Schiff, former racing driver and Formula 1 analyst for Sky Sports, who will be speaking to each of the drivers about their careers and experience making this first-ever real vs. virtual race. The race was filmed across various UK locations, including the Williams Racing HQ and Silverstone Circuit, home of the British Grand Prix.

"It has been an amazing experience working with Michelob ULTRA to develop 'Lap of Legends,' and I cannot wait for viewers to see the hard work and incredible technology that has gone into producing this," said Paul Asencio, Chief Revenue Officer of Williams Racing. He continued "To assemble the racing legends together that we have for this project takes something special, and it's a true testament not only to the strength of the project but to the heritage and importance of Williams Racing to Formula 1."

Fans can tune in to the premiere of "Lap of Legends" on AMC, BBC America, and The Roku Channel at 10 p.m. ET / 9 p.m. CT in the U.S. The one-hour film will also be distributed across 28 countries around the world, including Canada, Mexico, Brazil, and more.

"Lap of Legends" was created in partnership with FCB New York and edited by The Mill. Check out the latest trailer here and learn more about the television special by visiting MichelobULTRA.com/lapoflegends or by following @MichelobULTRA on Facebook , X , Instagram , and YouTube .

About Michelob ULTRA:

Introduced in 2002, Michelob ULTRA is the No. 2 beer in the industry by volume. With just 95 calories, 2.6 carbs and no artificial flavors or colors, it is a superior light beer that celebrates the active, balanced lifestyle of its drinkers that includes both fitness and fun. Michelob ULTRA's choice of grains and extended mashing process leads to its refreshing taste and fewer carbohydrates. It is brewed with the finest barley malt, rice, hops, and a pure-cultured yeast strain, all of which reflect Anheuser-Busch's commitment to brewing quality. Michelob ULTRA reminds you to always drink, and sweat, responsibly.

About Williams Racing:

For over 45 years, Williams Racing has been at the forefront of one of the fastest sports on the planet, being one of the top three most successful teams in history competing in the FIA Formula 1 World Championship. With an almost unrivalled heritage of engineering and racing F1 cars and unforgettable eras that demonstrate it is a force to be reckoned with, the British squad boasts 16 F1 World Championship titles to its name. Since its foundation in 1977 by the eminent, late Sir Frank Williams and engineering pioneer Sir Patrick Head, the team has won nine Constructors' Championships, in association with Cosworth, Honda and Renault. Its roll call of drivers is legendary, with its seven Drivers' Championship trophies being lifted by true icons of the sport: Alan Jones, Keke Rosberg, Nelson Piquet, Nigel Mansell, Alain Prost, Damon Hill, and Jacques Villeneuve.

About Anheuser-Busch:

At Anheuser-Busch, our purpose is to create a future with more cheers. We are always looking to serve up new ways to meet life's moments, dream big to move our industry forward, and make a meaningful impact in the world. We hope to build a future that everyone can celebrate, and everyone can share. For more than 160 years, Anheuser-Busch has carried on a legacy of brewing great-tasting, high-quality beers that have satisfied beer drinkers for generations. Today, we own and operate more than 120 facilities, including breweries, wholesaler distribution centers, agricultural facilities and packaging plants, and have more than 19,000 colleagues across the United States. We are home to several of America's most loved beer and beyond beer brands, including Michelob ULTRA, Cutwater Spirits, Stella Artois, Budweiser and Bud Light as well as a number of regional brands that provide beer drinkers with a choice of the best-tasting craft beers in the industry. From responsible drinking programs and emergency drinking water donations to industry-leading sustainability efforts, we are guided by our unwavering commitment to supporting the communities we call home. For more information, visit. For more information, visit www.anheuser-busch.com or follow Anheuser-Busch on LinkedIn , X , Facebook , and Instagram .

Media Contacts:

Jake Spitz

[email protected]

Lacey Clifford

[email protected]

SOURCE Michelob ULTRA