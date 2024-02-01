Michelob ULTRA Unveils Superior Super Bowl Campaign Starring Global Soccer Icon, Lionel Messi

Jason Sudeikis and Dan Marino are featured alongside Lionel Messi in a beach pick-up soccer match in "Superior Beach" showcasing Michelob ULTRA's commitment to those who aspire to have an active and social lifestyle.

NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Michelob ULTRA, a superior light beer, is back with a new Super Bowl campaign that reminds fans that you don't have to choose between an active and a social life.

The beer brand brewed for active living and social connections is back on the Super Bowl stage alongside some of the biggest names in sports and entertainment. This year's commercial takes place in a South Florida beach setting, with a campaign that brings to life a scenario that fans everywhere can relate to.

"We're thrilled to be partnering with one of the greatest athletes of all time on one of the biggest stages in sports for a campaign that perfectly aligns with our brand's point of view," said Ricardo Marques, Vice President of Marketing, Michelob ULTRA. "We have an exciting plan to connect with our audience in the weeks leading up to and around Super Bowl Sunday, while also using this moment to set up what we believe will be an electrifying year for Michelob ULTRA."

Superior Beach

"Superior Beach," this year's 60-second spot, stars global soccer superstar, Lionel Messi, in his first-ever Super Bowl commercial appearance. Messi appears alongside Emmy award-winning actor, Jason Sudeikis, and Hall of Fame quarterback, Dan Marino, in a fun-filled spot that celebrates the joy and spontaneity that comes from embracing active living in social occasions – especially when it's shared over a beer.

The spot follows the sports and entertainment legends enjoying an impromptu game of pick-up beach soccer to show that whether you're a legend or an everyday athlete, you don't have to choose between being active and being social.

Michelob ULTRA's Super Bowl commercial was directed by Adam Berg and created by Wieden + Kennedy New York.

A Perfect Match

As a brand synonymous with sports and social occasions, Michelob ULTRA is committed to continuing its tradition of bringing fans together to celebrate the sports they love on the biggest stages throughout the world.

The Super Bowl campaign is the next chapter in Michelob ULTRA's partnership with global soccer icon Lionel Messi, and its investment in the sport, following the brand being announced as the Official Global Beer Sponsor of Copa América USA 2024™.

Join the Michelob ULTRA Country Club

Michelob ULTRA will once again return to Topgolf to create an unforgettable experience for fans on the ground in Las Vegas. The Michelob ULTRA Country Club powered by TCL will be a night full of entertainment, sports, and culture that brings the brand point of view to life and proves the moments that are most worth it live at the intersection of an active life and a social life.

On Saturday, February 10 (7:00 p.m. – 12:30 a.m. PT), Michelob ULTRA is hosting the hottest party in Las Vegas, providing guests with an exclusive night of golf and music in the country's largest Topgolf. The night will feature performances and appearances by some of the biggest stars in sports and entertainment, including Lil Wayne, T-Pain, and Alesso and will be hosted by Alex Morgan and Dan Marino. Fans can learn more about the Michelob ULTRA Country Club and purchase tickets by visiting https://www.michelobultra.com/ultracountryclub.

Official sponsors of the Michelob ULTRA Country Club include TCL, Cash App, Greyson Clothiers, NÜTRL, and You Need This Snacks. Starting January 29, Cash App Visa Card holders will be able to receive 58% off of their general admission ticket when they purchase with their Cash App Card, limit two tickets per customer, while supplies last. Additionally, Greyson Clothiers will be unveiling custom looks inspired by the Michelob ULTRA Country Club in their pop-up pro shop on site at Topgolf during the party.

Superior Access

Want to get even closer to the action? As part of Michelob ULTRA's "Superior Access" platform, the brand will gamify this year's spot and give fans a chance to win prizes. Fans can stay tuned to Michelob ULTRA's social channels for more information.

Enjoying Michelob ULTRA while cheering for your favorite team and stocking the fridge is now easier than ever thanks to Instacart and DoorDash. Fans can purchase Michelob ULTRA through a series of shoppable media via their apps, email marketing, push notifications, and social posts serving as the ultimate shopping destinations for all football viewing party needs.

To view "Superior Beach" visit Michelob ULTRA's YouTube page. For more information, visit MichelobULTRA.com or follow @MichelobULTRA on Facebook, X, Instagram and YouTube.

About Michelob ULTRA:

Introduced in 2002, Michelob ULTRA is the No. 2 beer in the industry by volume. With just 95 calories, 2.6 carbs and no artificial flavors or colors, it is a superior light beer that celebrates the active, balanced lifestyle of its drinkers that includes both fitness and fun. Michelob ULTRA's choice of grains and extended mashing process leads to its refreshing taste and fewer carbohydrates. It is brewed with the finest barley malt, rice, hops, and a pure-cultured yeast strain, all of which reflect Anheuser-Busch's commitment to brewing quality. Michelob ULTRA reminds you to always drink, and sweat, responsibly.

About Anheuser-Busch:

At Anheuser-Busch, our purpose is to create a future with more cheers. We are always looking to serve up new ways to meet life's moments, dream big to move our industry forward, and make a meaningful impact in the world. We hope to build a future that everyone can celebrate, and everyone can share. For more than 160 years, Anheuser-Busch has carried on a legacy of brewing great-tasting, high-quality beers that have satisfied beer drinkers for generations. Today, we own and operate more than 120 facilities, including breweries, wholesaler distribution centers, agricultural facilities and packaging plants, and have more than 19,000 colleagues across the United States. We are home to several of America's most loved beer and beyond beer brands, including Michelob ULTRA, Cutwater Spirits, Stella Artois, Budweiser and Bud Light as well as a number of regional brands that provide beer drinkers with a choice of the best-tasting craft beers in the industry. From responsible drinking programs and emergency drinking water donations to industry-leading sustainability efforts, we are guided by our unwavering commitment to supporting the communities we call home. For more information, visit. For more information, visit www.anheuser-busch.com or follow Anheuser-Busch on LinkedIn, X, Facebook and Instagram.

About TCL:

TCL specializes in the research, development and manufacturing of consumer electronics including TVs, mobile phones, audio devices, smart home products and appliances. Combining thoughtful design and innovative technology to inspire greatness, our lineup delivers must-have features and meaningful experiences. As one of the world's largest consumer electronics brands, our vertically integrated supply chain, and state-of-the-art display panel factory help TCL deliver innovation for all. For additional product information, please visit www.tcl.com for the full portfolio.

About Cash App:

Cash App is the money app. It's the easy way to spend, send, and store money. Sending and receiving money is free and fast, and most payments can be deposited directly to a bank account in just a few seconds. With Cash App, customers can also buy and sell Bitcoin instantly, get a paycheck deposited right to the app, create a unique $cashtag to share with anyone to get paid fast, and use the Cash App Card to spend the money everywhere Visa Debit is accepted. Debit cards issued by Sutton Bank pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A., Inc. Visa is a registered trademark of Visa U.S.A., Inc. All other trademarks and service marks belong to their respective owners. Download Cash App for free at cash.app/download.

About Greyson Clothiers:

Greyson Clothiers is a luxury lifestyle brand that merges fashion and sport, creating elevated products for men and women tailored to the modern lifestyle. Since its inception, Greyson has evolved into a commUNITY of passionate individuals founded on the values of loyalty, camaraderie, and creativity. Visit greysonclothiers.com for more information.

About NÜTRL:

NÜTRL is a vodka-based seltzer made with simple ingredients: vodka, seltzer and real fruit juice. Light and refreshing with a deliciously clean taste, NÜTRL is 100 calories, gluten free and has an ABV of 4.5%. NUTRL is available nationwide in three variety pack flavors: Fruit Variety Pack, which includes Pineapple, Mango, Raspberry and Watermelon; Lemonade Variety Pack, which includes Classic Lemonade, Blackberry Lemonade, Peach Lemonade and Strawberry Lemonade; and Cranberry Variety Pack, which includes Classic Cranberry, Cranberry Orange, Cranberry Grapefruit and Cranberry Apple. For more information, visit www.nutrlusa.com or follow along on social media via Instagram @Nutrl.USA.

