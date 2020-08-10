Dona Fraser Named Senior Vice President, Privacy Initiatives, BBB National Programs; Josh Harris Joins Her Team as Director, Global Privacy Initiatives

Ms. Fraser, who joined BBB National Programs' predecessor organization in August 2017, as Vice President, Children's Advertising Review Unit (CARU), in turn announced that Josh Harris has joined BBB National Programs as Director, Global Privacy Initiatives effective today. Most recently, Mr. Harris was Director of International Regulatory Affairs at TrustArc. Previously, Harris served in several roles at the U.S. Department of Commerce on international trade matters.

"The foundation of our organization is firmly in place thanks to the current three-part platform formed by our self-regulatory expertise in advertising, privacy, and dispute resolution," said Reicin. "In Dona Fraser, we are fortunate to have a leader who innately understands the interrelatedness of those areas. I look forward to continuing to work with her and other senior BBB National Programs executives to continuously improve our current programs and build out new ones as we serve the companies that must navigate the tricky privacy terrain."

"For a few years now, I have been fortunate to work with a talented team of professionals in building CARU's strength and reputation in the marketplace and I have been so pleased to now see it playing such a critical role in children's advertising, thanks not only to our internal team but also to the external stakeholders with whom we engage on a regular basis," said Fraser. "There is a much larger role we can play on the privacy stage, and I look forward to working with our team of privacy experts in expanding our global footprint on critical issues such as data privacy, location-based privacy, and a myriad of others."

Fraser and Harris will join Reicin at BBB National Programs headquarters in Arlington, VA. Reicin also announced that Laura Brett, Vice President, National Advertising Division, was additionally named New York Office Leader, BBB National Programs.

About BBB National Programs: BBB National Programs is where businesses turn to enhance consumer trust and consumers are heard. The non-profit organization creates a fairer playing field for businesses and a better experience for consumers through the development and delivery of effective third-party accountability and dispute resolution programs. Embracing its role as an independent organization since the restructuring of the Council of Better Business Bureaus in June 2019, BBB National Programs today oversees more than a dozen leading national industry self-regulation programs, and continues to evolve its work and grow its impact by providing business guidance and fostering best practices in arenas such as advertising, child-directed marketing, and privacy. To learn more, visit bbbprograms.org.

