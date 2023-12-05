Dong Mingzhu Shares Gree Zero Carbon Story in COP28

ZHUHAI, China, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- At the China Pavilion of the 28th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28) on December 3rd, Dong Mingzhu, Chairperson of the Board and President of Gree Electric Appliances and one of enterprise representatives from Guangdong region, attended the conference and delivered a keynote speech of "Gree Technology helps the zero-carbon era", sharing Gree's  zero carbon story in the process of coping with climate change. 

Dong delivered a speech in “China Pavilion”conference of COP28
In 2021, Gree “Zero Carbon Source” air conditioning system won the highest award of the Global Cooling Prize
Dong mentioned that Gree put forward the "For the Clearer Sky and Greener Earth" strategy in 2013. Nowadays, Gree has obtained 40 "World Leading" technologies, in which 38 are related to energy conservation. Gree products are widely sold to more than 190 countries and regions and applied for over 110,000 patents. 

After ten years of technological research and development, Gree has innovatively integrated photovoltaic and air conditioning, created the world's first "zero carbon source" air conditioning system, and won the highest award in the 2021 Global Cooling Prize. According to the organizing committee's estimates, this technology can reduce the carbon emissions of air conditioners by 85.7%. After the launch of the product, consumers in the Middle East region have purchased nearly 10,000 sets of photovoltaic air conditioners equipped with this technology, which can reduce carbon emissions by 110,000 tons per year. At present, the "zero carbon source" system has been implemented in more than 12,000 engineering cases in 35 countries and regions around the world, and has become the special demonstration project of China's "four key points".

In addition, Gree magnetic bearing inverter centrifugal chiller is also a representative product of green development. With energy efficiency improved by over 30% compared with conventional products, it has been used in more than 100,000 major projects around the world such as the Great Hall of the People of China, the Beijing Winter Olympics, and the Qatar World Cup. Gree high-efficiency heating air source heat pump, which can achieve 100% of heating capacity at -25℃, has been widely used in the coal-to-electricity projects in rural areas of North China, saving 74% of energy compared with coal burning.

In the future, Gree will continue to invest in the research and development of green production and green manufacturing, and become a "green contributor" in the manufacturing industry, contributing Chinese wisdom to global ecological environment and the better life of humankind.

