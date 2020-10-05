Don't get caught out: Motorists at dead battery risk amid new driving trends

CHICAGO, Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CTEK Sweden AB, a leading global brand in battery management solutions, today urges motorists to give love to the humble battery this 'Charge Your Car Day'. Since the COVID-19 pandemic was first announced, roads around the world have experienced ever-changing traffic conditions, and fluctuating driving habits are bringing car battery health to the fore.

As many people around the world have been home-bound under COVID-19 lockdown restrictions, various cities have experienced surges in dead car battery cases. This is because car batteries become far more likely to die the less frequently the car is driven or charged.

Conversely, for those locations where self-isolation restrictions have been eased, and consumers are more regularly leaving home, many are choosing to travel in their private vehicles, as opposed to public transport, due to personal safety concerns. Those taking regular short road journeys, particularly in urban areas, are at heightened risk of experiencing a dead battery, because these trips can often involve frequent stopping and starting of the engine, putting immense pressure on the vehicle battery and requiring it to work harder.

To help educate motorists on the important role the car battery plays and simple steps for ensuring it won't let you down, CTEK is today celebrating 'Charge Your Car Day', a global celebration every October 5th of the humble-but-hardworking car battery. Whether your vehicle is fuel-powered, hybrid or electric, the battery is the beating heart of your car, and as such requires love to keep it working to the best of its ability.

Bobbie DuMelle, EVP, CTEK North America, said" "It's easy to overlook the humble car battery, which has worked hard for us for the past 100 years. For decades, a car battery's only responsibility was to start the car moving. Advances in technology mean that's all changed. Today, in addition to getting the car moving, the battery powers all of the technology within the vehicle - from keyless entry adjustable seats to navigation, braking systems, and air conditioning. And that's just on fuel-powered vehicles! The battery in an electric vehicle is critical for every facet of the car's functioning.

"We rely so much on our car battery, but it's easy to forget just how much hard work it does. 'Charge Your Car Day' is a great opportunity to remind us of the importance of caring for our car battery. Making sure your battery is charged and giving it extra care can extend its life, which saves drivers valuable time and money," explained DuMelle.

Caring for your battery is simple and can be easily integrated into your regular routine. To help us make sure our batteries are always in peak condition, CTEK has developed some top tips for car owners amid current driving trends around the world:

Money saver: Battery failure is often reported as the number one cause for breakdowns around the world, and with a growing amount of sensitive electronic equipment added to today's modern cars, this issue is on the rise. Utilizing battery chargers can help you save time, battery costs, towing costs, repair costs, and the environment through regular battery maintenance.

Regular charging: At least once a month while your car is parked in the garage, reach for your battery charger, connect it up and leave it do its work quickly, safely and efficiently. If you have an electric vehicle, it's recommended you follow the ABC rule – Always Be Charging.

TLC: Caring for your battery after it's charged is just as important as charging it in the first place. Today's modern chargers will almost certainly have built-in maintenance and troubleshooting programs – most of them automatic – that will make sure your car battery has a healthy heart.

Temperature aware: Battery performance can be reduced by as much as 35 per cent when temperatures hit freezing, and by as much as half when the temperatures go even lower. Conversely, heat is also the number one killer of car batteries. Motorists should be extra cautious in extreme temperatures, being sensitive to any vehicle changes such as the way your car starts, or the operation of the electrical system in general. Any changes can indicate a weak battery or problems in the electrical system.

DuMelle added: "Proper charging extends battery life significantly because our car batteries performs best when they're in peak condition. Regular charging is a simple, quick process for car owners, and by reducing your possibility of breakdowns due to battery failure, you're saving money."

