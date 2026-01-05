DOOGEE "AI, Explore to More": Empowering Real-World Adventure at CES 2026

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This January, the future of exploration arrives. DOOGEE invites tech lovers, industry partners, and global media to CES 2026 to experience how Artificial Intelligence (AI) is changing the way we explore the world with the new vision: "DOOGEE AI, Explore to More."

Rugged Smartphones: Smart Tools for the Wild

V Max Series: Beyond Max

The V Max series is perfect for long outdoor trips. It has a very powerful battery and a great HD camera. The new DOOGEE V Max LR (Laser Ranging) takes this idea to a new level. It is not just a phone, but a smart productivity tool.

  • Real-World Application: Imagine you are an engineer or a hiker who needs to know the distance to a cliff or a wall. With the 40m Laser Ranging feature, the V Max LR uses AI to measure it instantly and accurately. You don't need extra tools.
  • Power & Light: It runs on a massive 20,500mAh Battery with 45W fast charging, so you can work for weeks without stopping. At night, the 1200LM Dual Camping Lights turn a dark campsite into a bright workspace, making it a true partner for 24-hour exploration.

Shield Series: Rugged Outside And Inside

  • DOOGEE S300 Plus: This is the ultimate tool for team communication. With the POC (Push-to-Talk) Walkie Talkie function, you can talk to your team instantly with one button, making work efficient. The 200MP Main Camera captures every detail of your project or trip clearly. It uses a new 11,000mAh Silicon-Carbon Battery, which gives you huge power but keeps the phone lighter.

Smart Watches and Audio Devices: Hands-Free Exploration

  • Anywise W1 Pro: A rugged watch that solves navigation problems. With Dual-band GPS and offline maps, you can find your way precisely without a phone. It is 5ATM waterproof, making it perfect for kayaking or swimming.
  • BoneAir Swim: These IPX8 waterproof headphones are made for safety. They use bone conduction, so you can hear music underwater while still hearing sounds around you. This balance keeps you safe while you enjoy your swim.

Join Us at CES 2026

We invite all visitors, partners, and media to join us at CES 2026 in Las Vegas. Come and see how DOOGEE uses AI to improve your outdoor life.
Date: Jan. 6 – 9, 2026
Location: Las Vegas,
Address: LVCC - South Hall 1
DOOGEE Booth No. 32123

