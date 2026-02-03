Doral College and UNINETTUNO International Telematic University Announce Italy-USA Dual Degree Program

The Dual Degree Program allows students to earn two accredited bachelor's degrees—one awarded in the United States and one in Italy—through an integrated academic pathway. The collaboration brings together Doral College's Bachelor of Business Administration and UNINETTUNO's Bachelor in Economics and Business Management, aligned through a formal Learning Agreement between the institutions.

Through a clearly defined credit-transfer framework that bridges U.S. credits and the European ECTS system, students complete coursework across both institutions using advanced online learning platforms. Doral College students may pursue the Italian degree by completing approved coursework through UNINETTUNO's digital university environment, while UNINETTUNO students may earn the U.S. credential through Doral College's online campus based in Florida.

"The launch of this Dual Degree Program reflects Doral College's vision for higher education without borders," said Judith Marty, President of Doral College. "By collaborating with UNINETTUNO, we are offering our students an exceptional opportunity to earn an internationally recognized second degree, expand their global perspective, and gain the skills needed to succeed in a competitive, interconnected world."

"The launch of this Dual Degree program with Doral College represents a significant step in strengthening academic cooperation between Italy and the United States, offering students new opportunities for international education and professional development," said Prof. Maria Amata Garito, Rector of UNINETTUNO University. "This agreement marks a concrete move toward an open and inclusive university model, capable of overcoming geographical boundaries and promoting the right to education through innovative tools recognized at an international level."

Founded in Miami, Doral College is a private, accredited institution committed to academic excellence, accessibility, and workforce-aligned education. Known for its strong focus on business, leadership, and innovation, Doral College serves a diverse student population and emphasizes flexible learning models designed to prepare graduates for today's global economy. The Dual Degree Program reflects the college's continued investment in international partnerships that enhance academic value and student opportunity.

Founded in Italy Università Telematica Internazionale UNINETTUNO is an internationally recognized Italian online university founded to promote global access to higher education. It combines academic excellence with advanced digital learning technologies and multilingual teaching platforms. UNINETTUNO offers degree programs in economics, engineering, communication, and international studies, with a strong international orientation. Its mission is to democratize access to quality higher education through technology and international cooperation.

The official details of the program were presented on February 2nd at the Italian Cultural Institute, located in Coral Gables, FL, with the presence of Nicola Paravati, Director of International Relations at UniNettuno; Judith Marty, President of Doral College; and Antonio Roca, Académica Director. Details of this partnership will be available on the websites of both universities: https://doral.edu/dualdegree and https://www.uninettunouniversity.net/en/double-degree-program-italia-usa.aspx . Each website will serve as the central information hub for students and families, featuring program details, admissions requirements, academic structure, credit recognition policies, enrollment steps, and ongoing program updates.

Founded in 2011, Doral College (DC) is an accredited postsecondary institution offering flexible, fully online degree programs. Established with a mission to expand access to higher education through innovation and flexibility, the College focused on expanding high-quality dual enrollment opportunities for secondary schools with a demonstrated need for advanced academic programs. Today, Doral College is one of the largest providers of dual enrollment in the state of Florida, graduating hundreds of high school seniors each year with Associate in Arts degrees.

In addition to its leadership in dual enrollment, Doral College offers innovative undergraduate and graduate programs in education and business, including several Florida state-approved pathways for aspiring teachers and educational leaders. The College also serves a robust non-degree-seeking population, supporting educators through certification and endorsement coursework. Its student population numbers over 8,000 learners across the globe with diverse backgrounds and goals.

Doral College is accredited by the Distance Education Accrediting Commission (DEAC), which is recognized by the U.S. Department of Education and the Council for Higher Education Accreditation (CHEA). The College is licensed by the Florida Commission for Independent Education (CIE) and the Nevada Commission on Postsecondary Education (CPE), approved to participate in the National Council for State Authorization Reciprocity Agreements (NC-SARA), and authorized by the U.S. Department of Education to offer Title IV federal financial aid. www.doral.edu

Originally founded in 1992 as the Consortium NETTUNO – Network per l'Università Ovunque, Università Telematica Internazionale UNINETTUNO is an independent, not-for-profit university officially established in 2005 by decree of the Italian Ministry of Education.

The International Telematic University UNINETTUNO has quickly become a leader in online higher education in Europe and worldwide, with the purpose of democratizing access to university education through the use of new technologies. For more than 30 years, UNINETTUNO has supported traditional universities, institutions, countries, professors, young students, and professionals in embracing the digitalization of knowledge, fostering the development of a new digital, flexible, and technology-enhanced concept of university education.

Based in Rome, Italy, UNINETTUNO offers a comprehensive range of academic programs in multiple languages, including Bachelor's and Master's degrees, PhD and Doctorate programs, individual courses, and professional training and re-training programs. With students from over 160 countries, UNINETTUNO University is distinguished by its fully online learning model, developed over three decades of applied research on innovative distance-learning methodologies carried out by the Rector, Prof. Maria Amata Garito, and her research team.

Today, UNINETTUNO University offers unparalleled flexibility to learners around the globe. Its state-of-the-art learning platform features interactive tools, multimedia content, virtual laboratories, 3D and collaborative spaces, ensuring an engaging and enriching educational experience. Students benefit from personalized support from dedicated tutors and have access to a vast international network of academic partnerships, reinforcing the University's commitment to providing a world-class education. www.uninettunouniversity.net

